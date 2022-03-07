Hitachi Energy selected as NOAKA technology partner

Hitachi Energy has been chosen by Aker BP as technology partner for the NOAKA power-from-shore project off the Norwegian coast.

The project will be powered by up to 150MW of power from the mainland grid, making it the world’s longest power-from-shore AC connection at around 250km.

Hitachi Energy will perform front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for a power quality solution that will enable the Aker BP operated NOA Fulla field and the Equinor operated Krafla field in the North Sea to be powered from the mainland. The contract includes an option to deliver the power quality solution when the FEED studies are completed.

“This world-first solution will also enable progress toward mega-scale offshore renewable power installations, offering viable alternative pathways for connecting power from shore with AC over long distances,” said Niklas Persson, managing director of Hitachi Energy’s Grid Integration business.

Using mainly renewable hydropower power from the mainland grid minimises NOAKA’s carbon footprint. To ensure reliable transmission of electricity to the offshore platforms, Hitachi Energy’s solution combines two power quality technologies that have not been used before for this type of application: a high-performance STATCOM (SVC Light), and thyristor-controlled series capacitors. According to Hitachi, the MACH (modular advanced control for HVDC) system will enable the two technologies to work in harmony as a single synchronised solution.

“Our ambition is to develop the NOAKA area with a minimum carbon footprint and a prerequisite for this is that the fields are supplied with power-from-shore,” said Lars Høier, senior vice president and asset manager for NOAKA at Aker BP. “We selected Hitachi Energy as our trusted technology partner to provide a reliable and flexible grid connection and power quality solution to secure high reliability in our operations.”

Hitachi Energy’s proposed solution comprises a new grid connection to house the STATCOM, thyristor-controlled series capacitors, shunt reactors and gas-insulated switchgear. The solution will also increase the transmission capacity of an existing 420kV mainland grid connection with new gas-insulated switchgear and a power transformer.

Hitachi Energy supplied the world’s first long-distance power-from-shore installation in Norway in 2005 using its HVDC Light high-voltage DC technology. Hitachi Energy has gone on to supply four of the five HVDC power-from-shore installations, all of which supply platforms off the Norwegian coast.