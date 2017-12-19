This week’s Poll: HMS Queen Elizabeth springs a leak

A news story making the headlines today concerns HMS Queen Elizabeth, which appears to have sprung a leak.

At 65,000 tonnes, HMS Queen Elizabeth is the first of a new class of aircraft carrier to be delivered to Royal Navy, which has been taking the £3bn ship through a series of sea trials.

According to the Sun, the leak is being caused by a faulty seal on one of the carrier’s propeller shafts and is taking in 200 litres of sea water an hour.

A Royal Navy spokesman said: “An issue with a shaft seal has been identified during HMS Queen Elizabeth’s sea trials. This is scheduled for repair while she is alongside at Portsmouth. It does not prevent her from sailing again and her sea trials programme will not be affected.”

The QE-Class carrier programme is being delivered by the Aircraft Carrier Alliance, which is made up of BAE Systems, Thales UK, Babcock and the Ministry of Defence. The Sun quotes an ACA spokesman as saying: “It is normal practice for a volume of work and defect resolution to continue following vessel acceptance. This will be completed prior to the nation’s flagship re-commencing her programme at sea in 2018.”

In August, 2017 HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed into her home port of Portsmouth for the first time, returning to sea on October 30 to undergo more sea trials before being commissioned into Her Majesty’s fleet on December 7, 2017.

As Engineer readers will be aware, the QE-Class carriers are the largest ships ever to be built for the Royal Navy, and with that scale comes a level of complexity that is unique and so-far untried.

Do Engineer readers feel it fair – or indeed relevant – to highlight an anomaly that could occur on any large sea going vessel during sea trials? Could this anomaly have been identified and rectified earlier in the Carrier programme? Or do you think the errant seal is symptomatic of a programme that is seen by many as being of poor value to tax payers?

