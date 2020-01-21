Last week’s Poll: Huawei’s UK 5G involvement

Long running concerns over Huawei involvement in the UK’s 5G network have been reignited by claims from the US government that any such arrangement would impact intelligence sharing.
The controversy and kerfuffle surrounding Huawei shows little sign of abating, with its CFO battling extradition to the US, which is urging the UK to reject the company’s 5G technology.
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s chief financial officer, faces charges that include alleged violation of sanctions against Iran. A Canadian court will decide if she’s extradited to the US, which has raised concerns about Chinese intelligence services using Huawei’s 5G technology as a so-called ‘back door’ to conduct operations in cyberspace.
UK intelligence services have advised the government that the firm’s involvement in “non-core” elements of the system would not present a security risk. This isn’t the view of Matt Pottinger, Donald Trump’s deputy national security, who is widely reported as saying it would be ‘nothing short of madness’ to use Huawei’s technology in the UK’s 5G network.
All of this prompted us to ask if Huawei should be excluded from providing 5G technology to the UK, and 58 per cent of the 574 respondents agreed that it should. Two poll responses were offered as options, and the remaining 42 per cent saw no issue with Huawei’s 5G involvement in Britain.
“This is a critical element of social infrastructure and we need to be in control of all of it,” said Nick Cole. “The risk of external interference is far too high, and the consequences are far more immediate than the risks arising from normal hot warfare. As we see on a continual basis the ease with which systems are brought to a halt is extremely worrying and, in most cases, nowadays, we rarely have the luxury of viable manual fall backs.”
Al De La Ha added: “All software/hardware has back doors/weaknesses to some degree, can`t shake the feeling that this is more about the dollar than anything else. Apple & Microsoft have enjoyed domination of these markets for decades but recently have been knocked off their perch by the likes of Samsung & Huawei, the latter being way ahead with the development & roll out of 5G.”
Echoing this view, Another Steve said: “This whole issue is totally political and nothing to do with security and everything to do with US hegemonic interests. I have every confidence that our IT industry is more than capable of detecting and managing security infractions, and the bottom line must be that we have free and unfettered access to the best products and technology, wherever it comes from.”
5G is not safe in anyone’s hands, never mind the Chinese:
• Demonstrated (life and death) health problems
• Demonstrated weaponisation vs. public safety/security
• Demonstrated catastrophic ecological impact
• Orwellian mass surveillance/population control
• 3,000%+ higher energy consumption vs. wired coms
• Multi-domain financial costs and environmental impacts
• No-one will insure related risks = “high risk” (Swiss Re, 2019)
No prospect of this toxic tech ever being ethical/sustainable.
Even IEEE publications acknowledge some of the biological effects.
In light of what actually happens with regard to access to our data by nefarious agents we have to take account of the real and proven activities of GCHQ and the NSA. And, I despair of all the propaganda about ‘backdoors’ spread by technically illiterate MPs. These are the same people who want to implement ‘backdoors’ in encryption algorithms so that they can spy on us and the same people who put legal protest groups on ‘Prevent’ watch lists.
Who is the enemy here ?
Another chance for BoJo to not die in a ditch over another important issue for the UK or to kow tow to the US ?
If Huawei are going to spy on us then it’s just another to add to the list that we already freely give all of our personal information to (Google, Facebook …).
Another point to consider. if we are concerned about the Chinese government putting pressure on Huawei to interfere with or monitor with our communications why are we not concerned with the Chinese government building our Nuclear Power Stations?
Surely this should be an economic arguament. If the Chinese option is unacceptable to the US why are they not offering the UK a US supplied, at a reduced cost, 5G system (with the same technical facilities and safeguards – including reduced energy demands?- as the Chinese option) This is a great oportunity for our master deal maker to win one! (I’m assuming , of course, that such alternatives exist!
Again I find myself agreeing with Another Steve. Personally, I believe that Apple is worried about its share of the US market as Hauwei have had massive gains and are threatening Apples position. What better way to stop it than complaining to your congressman (or woman) and say that there are trust issues.
Yes Steve – pretty -well mauled that one. Technical illiteracy and over confidence in their legal prowess – hence the entanglement we have – as all the airborne balls come home to roost
AFAIK only Huawei, Nokia and Ericsson make 5G kit, not even the Americans let alone us since the demise of our once excellent electronics industry. So if we don’t use Huawei, we have to trust that the Finns and Swedes don’t insert backdoor. Meanwhile Intel chips that power most of the internet, desktops, laptops etc have a hidden full Minix system independent of the computer OS that monitors the chip. Isn’t this a possible back door into everything? https://itsfoss.com/fact-intel-minix-case/
We have never worried about connecting our internet routers to Chinese hardware e.g. cameras, which gives them all the access they need to keep up with the American Facebook, Google and Apple.
Every time we install “driver” software for a computer accessory – generally Made in China – and click OK to grant administrator privileges, we give it carte blanche to do anything it pleases. Even if it’s clean at the time of installation, it can download updates at any future date. Does it really take 100’s of megabytes of software merely to squirt a stream of data to a printer?
There is no internet security if all your laptops & smartphones are made in China. We should never have allowed UK telecoms/IT firms to rot/be sold off. If we still had ICL & GEC Marconi & had invested in them, we could be self sufficient. The Americans let their telecoms rot too. So it is now Chinese 5G or nothing. So private equity/stock buybacks/dividend wealth extraction have destroyed Western Hi-Tech industry far better than the Cold War Communists could ever have dreamed of.
“So if we don’t use Huawei, we have to trust that the Finns and Swedes don’t insert backdoor”
Absolutely right. That’s how technology works, you have to choose who you trust. But a national interest choice between China, Sweden and Finland is not a choice between equivalents: one of those countries has systematically cyber-attacked the UK (and other western nations) in an attempt to steal Intellectual Property.
For a nationally-critical system like our mobile communications (now being used by our Emergency Services as well as you and I so it’s not just your selfies at risk), I believe we should choose a nation that doesn’t have a proven cyber-hostility. And as to “non-core” elements only of the system, they’re all needed to make the system work and most of them are ‘smart’ so have firmware that needs to be validated and maintained – at the very best, this will consume precious intelligence resources that could be protecting us against other threats.
Just because the Trump administration said it doesn’t necessarily make it wrong and I fear the UK is being naive in this case.
Another Steve covered most of my thoughts. In terms of trust, the US and China are pretty much level pegging at the bottom of the scale in my mind. Whatever gets installed in the UK must be gone through by our own experts and never rely on some politically motivated outsiders who like to throw their weight about to fluff up their egos.
This is a critical element of social infrastructure and we need to be in control of all of it. The risk of external intereference is far too high and the consequences are far more immediate than the risks arising from normal hot warfare. As we see on a continual basis the ease with which systems are brought to a halt is extremely worrying and in most cases nowadays we rarely have the luxury of viable manual fallbacks. Even the financial system is wishing to be completely electronic and any network disruption has immediate and potentially catastrophic consequences across a range of infrastructure systems. Embedding a piece of unknown foreign hardware and associated software is foolhardy. Who knows what backdoor and monitoring processes are built in and even possibly inserted without anyone’s knowledge. The only way foreign equipment like this should be used is if our authorities have a copy of and access to every single line of source code.
I have never been convinced about the benefits of 5G. There is too much infrastructure for little gain. I am more then satisfied with good 4G service. I don’t watch movies on my smartphone so don’t need to download a movie in a few seconds. Putting 5G transmitters and receivers on street lights because because it is a weak signal is down right comical. Why also do we allow the Chinese to be the only providers of this tech? This is a joke and a serious threat to our country and economy. We seem to have lazy attitude to procuring technology from other companies outside China. This will come to bite us in the long run if we continue on this reckless path.
All software/hardware has back doors/weaknesses to some degree, can`t shake the feeling that this is more about the dollar than anything else. Apple & microsoft have enjoyed domination of these markets for decades but recently have been knocked off their perch by the likes of Samsung & Huawei, the latter being way ahead with the developement & roll out of 5G.
Forget 5G, I would just like to get a reliable 2G mobile signal at home. The widespread use of OTC (One Time Codes) to make credit card purchases causes me considerable problems as it can take 20 mins to 24 hours for the code to arrive by text and the web transaction has then failed.
Tend to agree, but I’d also add the current British government to the list of organisations/countries who can’t be trusted with our data & security etc. and who would act in their own political interests rather than those of our country and people.
Sad state of affairs.
And Samsung
You do know that practically all our consumer electronics are produced by other countries, and in the case of mobile phones/tablets/routers et-al, mainly in China?
And what makes you consider that equipment made in the US of A is going to be any less used for nefarious purposes?
After all, the US of A has built what amounts to a small town, solely dedicated to spying on .. everyone.
I promise not to mention GCHQ, and its Buckinghamshire offshoot, happily tapping everything it can…
https://www.wired.com/2012/03/ff-nsadatacenter/
And 5G uses a non-ionising radiation part of the spectrum….but I still expect the cancer nuts to proliferate
“The region at which radiation becomes considered as “ionizing” is not well defined”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Non-ionizing_radiation
This week president Thump was having ago at Apple over not releasing encrypted messages, FBI are also involved against Apple, so what does that say about political power over a company, will we have to stop using Apple products?
Quoting wiki; a source that is editable by anyone, to anything. Wiki is unreliable. Try WHO: https://www.who.int/ionizing_radiation/about/what_is_ir/en/
Try going out into direct sunight…..Ultra-Violet is ionising radiation……yet people suntan….
Let this be a wake-up call to take steps by aiming to be independent of foreign technology as far as possible so that we are not held to ransom in the future.
It is not true that the US does not make 5G equipment. Mavenir, Parallel Wireless and Altiostar, the 3 main OpenRAN vendors are all US companies, and all of them have major RAN infrastructure contracts – sure they are not big by the standards of the main RAN vendors, but operators are getting tired of the standoff between the west and China, they are demanding cheaper prices, and OpenRAN looks to be able to fill this gap in the near future.