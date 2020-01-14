Should we be worried about Huawei’s UK 5G involvement?

Long running concerns over Huawei involvement in the UK’s 5G network have been reignited by claims from the US government that any such arrangement would impact intelligence sharing.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been expected to make a decision in the coming weeks over whether to allow Chinese firm Huawei to supply elements of the UK’s 5G infrastructure.
However, whilst UK intelligence services have advised the government that the firm’s involvement in “non-core” elements of the system would not present a security risk, a dossier presented by Donald Trump’s deputy national security advisor Matt Pottinger warns that it would be “madness” to rely on Huawei technology.
Although UK officials have stressed that they remain comfortable with Huawei’s proposed involvement, the US intervention, based on concerns that the Chinese state could introduce “back doors” into the 5G technology, puts pressure on the PM to review the UK’s support for such a deal.
What do you think? Should the UK accept the findings of its own intelligence community and press ahead with the deal, or should it heed the Trump administration’s warnings? Is the threat being overplayed by the US as a pre-emptive measure against Chinese 5G dominance, or is the possibility of foreign interference in a future pillar of UK communications infrastructure too great to allow Huawei any involvement?
It’s a complex issue where politics, power and technology intersect, and we want to hear the thoughts of Engineer readers. Have your say in this week’s poll and join the debate in the comments below. As always, comments are moderated, and any comments not meeting our guidelines will not be published.
5G is not safe in anyone’s hands, never mind the Chinese:
• Demonstrated (life and death) health problems
• Demonstrated weaponisation vs. public safety/security
• Demonstrated catastrophic ecological impact
• Orwellian mass surveillance/population control
• 3,000%+ higher energy consumption vs. wired coms
• Multi-domain financial costs and environmental impacts
• No-one will insure related risks = “high risk” (Swiss Re, 2019)
No prospect of this toxic tech ever being ethical/sustainable.
Even IEEE publications acknowledge some of the biological effects.
This whole issue is totally political and nothing to do with security and everything to do with US hegemonic interests. I have every confidence that our IT industry is more than capable of detecting and managing security infractions, and the bottom line must be that we have free and unfettered access to the best products and technology, wherever it comes from.
In light of what actually happens with regard to access to our data by nefarious agents we have to take account of the real and proven activities of GCHQ and the NSA. And, I despair of all the propaganda about ‘backdoors’ spread by technically illiterate MPs. These are the same people who want to implement ‘backdoors’ in encryption algorithms so that they can spy on us and the same people who put legal protest groups on ‘Prevent’ watch lists.
Who is the enemy here ?
Another chance for BoJo to not die in a ditch over another important issue for the UK or to kow tow to the US ?
If Huawei are going to spy on us then it’s just another to add to the list that we already freely give all of our personal information to (Google, Facebook …).
Another point to consider. if we are concerned about the Chinese government putting pressure on Huawei to interfere with or monitor with our communications why are we not concerned with the Chinese government building our Nuclear Power Stations?
Surely this should be an economic arguament. If the Chinese option is unacceptable to the US why are they not offering the UK a US supplied, at a reduced cost, 5G system (with the same technical facilities and safeguards – including reduced energy demands?- as the Chinese option) This is a great oportunity for our master deal maker to win one! (I’m assuming , of course, that such alternatives exist!
Again I find myself agreeing with Another Steve. Personally, I believe that Apple is worried about its share of the US market as Hauwei have had massive gains and are threatening Apples position. What better way to stop it than complaining to your congressman (or woman) and say that there are trust issues.