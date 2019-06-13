HVET 2019: High Voltage Engineering and Testing Course

8-10 October 2019 | University of Manchester, UK

HVET is the only training course of its kind designed to provide information and insightful presentations into the methods, techniques and technologies within the high voltage testing and transmission engineering industry.

From the basics of high voltage power systems, to more advanced methodology and practice, this course covers individual components and fundamental aspects of high voltage testing techniques both in the classroom and in an active high voltage testing lab.

For further information visit: https://events2.theiet.org/hvet/index.cfm?origin=the-engineer-listing