Hydrogen-enriched natural gas could slash domestic carbon emissions claim Swansea researchers

A study by researchers at Swansea University has found that almost a third of the natural gas fuelling UK homes and businesses could be replaced by hydrogen without requiring any changes to the boilers and ovens.
Whilst hydrogen-enriched natural gas is already used in parts of Germany and the Netherlands, current UK legislation restricts the allowed proportion to 0.1 per cent.
The question the Swansea team investigated was how far they could increase the percentage of hydrogen in natural gas, before it became unsuitable as a fuel, for example because the flames became unstable. According to research published by the Royal Society of Chemistry an enrichment of around 30 per cent is possible, when various instability phenomena are taken into account. With domestic gas usage accounting for 9 per cent of UK emissions, the group claims that the move could cut UK carbon dioxide emissions by up to 18 per cent.
Commenting on the research, Dr Charles Dunnill of the Energy Safety Research Institute at Swansea University said: “Up to 30 per cent of the UK’s gas supply can be replaced with hydrogen, without needing to modify people’s appliances. Hydrogen-enrichment can make a difference now. But it could also prove a valuable stepping-stone towards a future, pure hydrogen, zero carbon gas network.”
This latest study comes at a time of growing interest in the role that hydrogen could play in the UK’s energy mix. Last month (May 2018) The Engineer looked in detail at a report carried out by The Frazer-Nash Consultancy for the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) looking at whether boilers and gas stoves could be redesigned to run on 100 per cent hydrogen.
At the same time, The IMechE published a report calling on the government to support research into power to gas technology, that would enable excess electricity to be stored in the form of hydrogen, which could offer a solution to the intermittency challenges posed by renewables.
This sounds good, but the technical detail is sadly lacking in the article. i.e. where does the 18% come from, at the combustion stage? 30% less hydrocarbon would surely give a 30% reduction in CO2. Or is some CO2 assumed in the making of the Hydrogen?
Also I wouldn’t be surprised if the natural gas was burned more thoroughly when mixed with hydrogen.
Has anyone got the full story?
Regards
Ian
Extract from http://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlehtml/2017/se/c7se00598a
‘Based on the results discussed in the present investigation, it is proposed that, allowing for an appropriate margin of safety, the hydrogen proportion may be further enhanced to as much as 30 mol%, yielding a hydrogen-enriched natural gas composition that could reduce the carbon dioxide emission from domestic burner appliances by an estimated 11–18%. Currently, such an increase would correspond to a decrease in total carbon dioxide emissions of just 1.0–1.6% nationwide, which may not be deemed sufficiently beneficial to warrant the associated cost of hydrogen-enriching the domestic natural gas supply.’
It should be 1.6% according to the research paper.
“would enable excess electricity to be stored in the form of hydrogen, which could offer a solution to the intermittency challenges posed by renewables.”
And where is this ‘excess electricity from renewables’ ??
In this last week of low demand ~ 30GW; renewables only managed 11.5% of supply.
What we need to ‘slash’ is the inefficient & wasteful use of energy & resources.
It is expensive and/or next to impossible to turn off thermal plant, so wind-power is curtailed when demand is low.
Gorgeous cooling breeze on the mountain today, but hardly any turbines working.
As noted by 1saveenergy, the “slashing” of costs could not come from intermittent power use as plant to make hydrogen is very expensive so would need to operate at a high capacity factor to be other than a further drain on resources. At present this would involve converting methane to hydrogen at about 60% thermal efficiency: before the cost of carbon capture was incorporated. So, what is needed is low cost hydrogen production plant using electrolysis: unfortunately this does not seem to exist. Expect to continue to pay increasing curtailment costs for the “unreliables”: £ 140 / MWh whether we use it or not!
If the aim is to reduce domestic carbon emissions, a switch to heat pumps would be far more effective.
The gas should instead should be used in a combined cycle gas turbine generator (efficiency 60%).
A domestic heat pump produces between 3 and 4.5 times more heat than the electrical input.
In the 21st century we really need to move away from using gas to heat our homes.
Why not use methane, costs are far lower and reliability is high?
Of the G7 meeting attendees only the UK and USA have had falls of CO2 emissions in the last year. The USA as a result of the success of fracking (not climate change): the UK because of blind adherence to a foolish Climate Change Act, which is severely penalising UK heavy industry and UK energy security.
‘Hydrogen Valley’ 2005, but no mention of making the hydrogen from Welsh coal!!
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/business/business-news/hydrogen-valley-put-wales-green-2407257
“Wales is home to a number of companies developing low or zero-emission vehicles which will be exhibited at the launch of Hydrogen Valley. Plexus, in Baglan, has developed a sports car running on hydrogen and a 4×4 running on bio-ethanol.” The Mazda RX7 produced its hydrogen on-board. The company weren’t allowed to use Pendine Sands and the WDA put the family out of business.
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/flying-flag-fuel-future-2425986
“The rotary engine is well-suited to hydrogen power. Mazda explains that on a rotary engine the intake chamber is separated from the combustion chamber, reducing the risk of abnormal combustion and making hydrogen more viable as a fuel source.”
In more recent news, the UK cancels electrification plans and ‘invests’ public money in diesel trains. You couldn’t make it up. . . .
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/business/business-news/train-depot-taffs-well-newport-14762776