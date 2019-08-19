IEC 61850 Global 2019

14-18 October 2019 | London, UK

Join leading specialists to tackle the latest IEC 61850 implementation challenges, including top-down design, the process bus and advanced cybersecurity. The case study led conference programme also includes technology-innovation panels, a series of end-user driven round table discussions, a live demo lab of the latest vendor tools, an exhibition area displaying state of the art IEC 61850 solutions and an evening networking reception open to all participants. The programme is complemented by a hands-on Fundamentals of IEC 61850 workshop and a full-day seminar focussing on Future Applications of IEC 61850 in New Domains.

Don’t miss 14+ in-depth presentations from leading speakers including:

Christoph Brunner, President – IT4Power & Convenor – IEC TC 57 WG 10

Alex Apostolov, Principal Engineer – Omicron & Editor-in-Chief – PACWorld

Frances Cleveland, President – Xanthus Consulting & Convenor – IEC TC 57 WG 17

Grégory Huon, Head of Engineering Governance – Elia & Group IEC 61850 Convenor – ENTSO-E

Arnaud Ulian, R&D Director – EDF & Chairman – TC 57

Priyanka Mohaptra, Senior Innovation Project Manager – SP Energy Networks

Nicholas Etherden, Senior R&D Engineer – Vattenfall

Colin Scoble, Senior Protection Engineer – UK Power Networks

Fred Steinhauser, IEC 61850 & Digital Substation Expert – OMICRON

Jorg Reuter, Director – HELINKS

Visit: https://www.smartgrid-forums.com/IEC19ENGNRW

Call: +44 (0)20 3691 1700

Email: registration@smartgrid-forums.com