Submission deadline: 14 March

90.5% of plastic has never been recycled! Can you help us find the solution to save our seas?

The Global Challenge is an exciting competition for teams of young innovators aged 18-35. This year the IET has teamed up with Greenpeace and GreenSeas Trust to provide a challenge to help solve save our seas. #IETSaveOurSeas

Find out more about the Global Challenge