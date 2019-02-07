IMechE rail report backs hydrogen and electrification combination

A mix of hydrogen power and electrification is needed to decarbonise the rail network, according to a new report from the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.
Entitled The future for hydrogen trains in the UK, the report emphasises that electrification should still be the priority for replacing diesel trains, which the government has pledged to do by 2040. But where electrification is neither economically nor technically feasible, hydrogen power should be considered as an option. The report also highlights how hydrogen power is not suitable for freight or high speed rail, due to the large amount of storage required. Rural passenger routes, however, could present a viable opportunity.
“The government has set out plans to phase-out the use of diesel-only trains by 2040 in order to reduce carbon emissions, but less than 50 per cent of the network is electrified and the remaining half is unlikely to ever completely become so, particularly given the cancellation of three schemes in the North, the Midlands and Wales,” said Dr Jenifer Baxter, head of Engineering at IMechE.
According to the IMechE report, there are three main areas that the government should be prioritising: a revaluation of cancelled electrification schemes; development of hydrogen trains and infrastructure; and investment in hydrogen industrial clusters that could also support buses and grid decarbonisation.
“Creating hydrogen clusters, a collection of businesses associated with the hydrogen industry, around where hydrogen is produced could help local transport systems in the UK’s regions to decarbonise,” said Baxter. “Trains and buses which operate near industries where hydrogen is produced could use hydrogen as a fuel, as production, storage and refuelling would be nearby, thereby reducing fuel distribution and transport costs.”
Approximately 29 per cent of the current UK rail fleet runs on diesel, emitting high concentrations of particulate matter, which can be especially damaging to health in and around enclosed stations.
“Until recently, diesel engines were the only practicable option for self-powered rail vehicles,” said David Shirres, a member of IMechE’s Railway Division. “Yet diesel fumes in city centres are becoming increasingly unacceptable as shown by proposals for ultra low emission zones as well as the government’s call to remove diesel-only trains by 2040.”
The hydrogen economy has been debated for over one generation. The missing element is the technology breakthrough to produce hydrogen economically, and even energy efficiently. I am surprised that the I.Mech.E. do not appear to be saying this loudly.
The other missing element that is concerning is lack of comment about the UK’s rapidly decreasing reliable power generation capacity. Where on a windless, winters night will the required power for all of these trains come from? Are we entering an era of wishful thinking based engineering?
and just about everything else ? when persons without even a smattering of understanding get involved in matters well above their pay-grade.
Britain must be wise and not phase out fossil energy too quickly (or slowly), and also seriously invest in very large scale energy storage projects. I suppose that hydrogen liquefied gas or high pressure storage with best absorption media may be key. The energy density that way might be suitable. Thermal energy storage such as molten silicon, or the compressed air ( or nitrogen / argon) thermal storage using hot gravel / cold gravel is attractive compared to hydraulic storage.
No economy on Earth can support battery technology in high enough capacity to float an entire grid.
What is the cut off point in any economic, operational and commercial analysis in deciding whether to electrify or not? The electrified railway between NYC and Washington was electrified in the 1930s and continues to operate using some of the original line side supports. Good value for money. The trick is to get the front end cost of electrification down from the gold plated levels which seem to have accompanied recent (badly conceived and implemented) UK projects. This has led to cancellations of good projects because of failings within the DfT and Network Rail. The notion of replacing main line electrification with a naive belief in hydrogen, batteries and fuel cells (all jam tomorrow) was crass short termism at best and exposed some serious weaknesses in terms of strategic network planning and national spatial planning.
It would be useful to look into alternatives to steel power line supports able to give lower longer life costs and zero maintenance. These exist but there is a bovine resistance to deploying them in the UK. Securing long term lease type financing for this sort of equipment could also be usefully looked into backed up by some attractive power supply contracts.
Worryingly today it was announce that Cottam power station is to close. Excessive reliance on renewables could give a great set of excuses for train delays and cancellations.