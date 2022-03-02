In-Comm Training to help delivery of Supplier Skills Programme

In-Comm Training has been appointed as a key delivery partner to the £12m Supplier Skills Programme (SSP) in the West Midlands.

In-Comm Training will work on the Birmingham City Council-backed project to help upskill 800 individuals across Birmingham, Bromsgrove, Redditch, Solihull and Wyre Forest by offering access to specialist training that will help SMEs make the most of the post-pandemic bounce back and grow the local economy.

Funded by the European Social Fund (ESF), the initiative will provide grants for half the total cost of the training, starting with grants of £500 and increasing to a maximum of £18,000.

Up to 200 local firms can put employers through one of the 36 accredited courses and training will be carried out at the employer’s site or In-Comm Training’s technical academy in Aldridge.

In a statement, Gareth Jones, managing director at In-Comm Training, said: “The Supplier Skills Programme is a fantastic opportunity for companies to bridge skills gaps, build capacity in their workforce and futureproof talent for years to come.

“Covid-19 has placed significant pressure on SMEs and this initiative helps ease some of the financial burden on them, especially as many of them look to identify the skills they require to grow again.”

He added: “In-Comm has been allocated over £400,000 of dedicated funding and the beauty of SSP is its flexibility. The employer can access the level of training they need whether that’s at a basic starter course right through to more technically advanced ones.

“There is a special focus on priority sectors for the region, including advanced manufacturing, digital and creative, life and health sciences, professional services and low carbon and environmental technologies.”

The employer-led approach will boost engagement levels for SSP across five key areas, with eligible firms able to also maximise the host of different technology currently available at the technical academy in Aldridge. This includes CNC machinery, welding, fluid control, metrology, additive manufacturing and automation.