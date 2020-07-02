INEOS Automotive unveil Grenadier 4×4 off-road vehicle

INEOS Automotive has revealed the exterior design of the Grenadier, a 4×4 off-road vehicle designed for those seeking a ‘go-anywhere working vehicle’.

The company said it is in series development phase, supported by Austrian automotive contract manufacturer Magna Steyr, with prototype testing under way.

Ineos aims to build “world’s best” 4×4

“The brief was simple. We set out to design a modern, functional and highly capable 4×4 vehicle with utility at its core”, said Toby Ecuyer, Head of Design. “A design that is ‘easy-to-read’, with no ambiguity about the Grenadier’s role in life. There to do everything you need, and nothing you don’t. Nothing is for show. Modern engineering and production techniques ensure the Grenadier is highly capable, but we have been able to stay true to the essence of creating a utilitarian vehicle that will stand the test of time.”

In a statement, Dirk Heilmann, INEOS Automotive’s CEO, added: “Showing the design now allows us to focus on the critical next phase of the vehicle’s development, testing its capability and durability. We have a very challenging programme ahead, as we put prototypes through their paces in all conditions, on the way to accumulating some 1.8 million test kilometres over the coming year. From today the covers are off. Testing ‘in plain sight’ without the need for camouflage wrapping, foam blocks or fake panels is an added benefit.”

The Grenadier project was launched in 2017 with the aim of targeting ‘agriculture and forestry workers, explorers and adventurers’.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Chairman of INEOS, said: “The Grenadier project started by identifying a gap in the market, abandoned by a number of manufacturers, for a utilitarian off-road vehicle. This gave us our engineering blueprint for a capable, durable and reliable 4×4 built to handle the world’s harshest environments. But it had to look the part as well. As you will see today, Toby and his team have done a great job in delivering a design that is both distinctive and purposeful.”

The INEOS Grenadier will go into production in late 2021.