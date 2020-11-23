Ineos and Hyundai to explore fuel cell for Grenadier

Petrochemical giant Ineos is teaming up with Hyundai to evaluate the use of a hydrogen fuel cell in the Ineos Grenadier 4×4 vehicle.

The project is part of a wider deal between the two companies to advance the hydrogen economy and develop opportunities across its nascent supply chain. Hyundai’s modular fuel cell system is already in operation onboard its own Nexo SUV, which is claimed to have the longest range of any commercially available hydrogen vehicle. Meanwhile, Ineos currently produces around 300,000 tons of hydrogen each year, largely as a by-product from its core chemical manufacturing business. The memorandum of understanding signed by the companies will facilitate the investigation of synergies as well as the promotion of public and private hydrogen projects.

Ineos Automotive unveil Grenadier 4×4 off-road vehicle

“The agreement between INEOS and Hyundai presents both companies with new opportunities to extend a leading role in the clean hydrogen economy,” said Peter Williams, technology director at Ineos.

“Evaluating new production processes, technology and applications, combined with our existing capabilities puts us in a unique position to meet emerging demand for affordable, low-carbon energy sources and the needs of demanding 4×4 owners in the future.”

Ineos subsidiary Inovyn is Europe’s largest existing operator of electrolysis, converting renewable energy into hydrogen for power generation, transportation and industrial use. The company has already developed experience in the storage and handling of hydrogen and combining Hyundai’s fuel cell with the new Grenadier SUV is a logical step towards diversifying the vehicle’s powertrain options, according to Ineos. The fuel cell system will be first used on evaluation vehicles before a decision is made on commercial availability.

“Ineos’ move into the development of a fuel cell electric vehicle and hydrogen ecosystem marks yet another milestone towards sustainable and clean transportation,” said Saehoon Kim, senior vice president and head of Fuel Cell Centre at Hyundai Motor Company.

“Hyundai believes this will provide an important low-carbon option across a wide range of sectors. We also hope our decades-long expertise in hydrogen fuel cell work in synergy with Ineos’ expertise in field of chemistry to realise the mass production of green hydrogen and fuel cells for the Grenadier.”