Ineos and Hyundai to explore fuel cell for Grenadier

Petrochemical giant Ineos is teaming up with Hyundai to evaluate the use of a hydrogen fuel cell in the Ineos Grenadier 4×4 vehicle.
The project is part of a wider deal between the two companies to advance the hydrogen economy and develop opportunities across its nascent supply chain. Hyundai’s modular fuel cell system is already in operation onboard its own Nexo SUV, which is claimed to have the longest range of any commercially available hydrogen vehicle. Meanwhile, Ineos currently produces around 300,000 tons of hydrogen each year, largely as a by-product from its core chemical manufacturing business. The memorandum of understanding signed by the companies will facilitate the investigation of synergies as well as the promotion of public and private hydrogen projects.
“The agreement between INEOS and Hyundai presents both companies with new opportunities to extend a leading role in the clean hydrogen economy,” said Peter Williams, technology director at Ineos.
“Evaluating new production processes, technology and applications, combined with our existing capabilities puts us in a unique position to meet emerging demand for affordable, low-carbon energy sources and the needs of demanding 4×4 owners in the future.”
Ineos subsidiary Inovyn is Europe’s largest existing operator of electrolysis, converting renewable energy into hydrogen for power generation, transportation and industrial use. The company has already developed experience in the storage and handling of hydrogen and combining Hyundai’s fuel cell with the new Grenadier SUV is a logical step towards diversifying the vehicle’s powertrain options, according to Ineos. The fuel cell system will be first used on evaluation vehicles before a decision is made on commercial availability.
“Ineos’ move into the development of a fuel cell electric vehicle and hydrogen ecosystem marks yet another milestone towards sustainable and clean transportation,” said Saehoon Kim, senior vice president and head of Fuel Cell Centre at Hyundai Motor Company.
“Hyundai believes this will provide an important low-carbon option across a wide range of sectors. We also hope our decades-long expertise in hydrogen fuel cell work in synergy with Ineos’ expertise in field of chemistry to realise the mass production of green hydrogen and fuel cells for the Grenadier.”
The Grenadier SUV is a hopelessly regressive design and a very bad investment, but I wish Sir Jim Ratcliffe the best of luck with his R&I adventures into hydrogen development.
He evidently could not care less about any revival of manufacturing in, or the economic prosperity of the UK in general. The Ineos parent company avoids taxes like the plague and. . . .
Welcome news. Bring it on!
Alas no explanation of what power the fuel cell is. How it handles the peaks of power required by a vehicle, how the power train works what the efficiency of the fuel cell is, what the range of the vehicle is…
If “The Engineer” is trying to aim for a target audience of engineers try and remember that engineers like numbers, and facts not waffly puff pieces.
I think they’ve taken the decision to use hydrogen fuel cells because INEOS makes hydrogen. A normal battery power train would be a lot more practical for a rugged off roader.
They will also face heavy fines/taxes for their internal combustion model from the start, till they have a zero emissions variant. They should probably have skipped the internal combustion engine and gone straight to battery electric, like every other new entrant to the car business.
Electric drive should be very well suited to off road applications needing high torque and extremely fine control.
I absolutely applaud the cross connection between a major energy provider Ineos and a vehicle maker that has developed fuel cell technology into a practical motive unit.
The two companies working together should advance fuel cells into an efficient option and I look forward to being able to buy a silent fuel cell generator for home use.
Whether that fuel cell is hydrogen fed or some other more readily available fuel remains the unknown question. Whether the fuel cell option for an outback type of go anywhere vehicle is a commercial idea I doubt, but let us see.