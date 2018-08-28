Jaguar Classic announces all-electric E-type conversion

Jaguar Land Rover has revealed that its Classic Works division will offer a new service to convert the iconic E-type Jag into an all-electric vehicle.

The announcement comes on the back of the E-type Zero concept, unveiled at the JLR Tech Fest in 2017. Positive reaction to the Zero prompted the OEM to make the electric transformation available to the public. JLR will now offer all-electric E-types for sale, as well as provide a conversion service for existing owners. The technology used will be based on the I-Pace, JLR’s all-electric SUV, which made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the positive reaction to the Jaguar E-type Zero concept,” said Tim Hannig, Jaguar Land Rover Classic director. “Future-proofing the enjoyment of classic car ownership is a major stepping stone for Jaguar Classic.

“E-type Zero showcases the incredible heritage of the E-type, and the expertise and craftsmanship at Classic Works, while demonstrating Jaguar Land Rover’s dedication to creating zero-emission vehicles across every part of the business, including Jaguar Classic.”

According to Jaguar Classic, range should be in excess of 170 miles, aided by the car’s low kerb weight and aerodynamics. The concept is powered by a 40kWh battery, which can be recharged in six to seven hours depending on power source. An electric powertrain with single-speed reduction gear has been specially designed for the E-type, utilising many I-Pace components. Its lithium-ion battery pack has the same dimensions, and similar weight, to the standard E-type’s six-cylinder petrol XK engine and is in the same location. The electric motor lies just behind the battery pack, in place of the E-type’s gearbox.

Replacing the combustion engine and transmission with an electric powertrain of similar weight means that the driving experience should remain largely the same. Original suspension and braking will be retained, and JLR said that the converted cars will handle and ride like their petrol counterparts, with front-rear weight distribution unchanged.

