Jaguar Land Rover set for added air protection in cabins

Jaguar Land Rover is on track to offer an added layer of protection inside the cabins of its vehicles.

The company has been testing a prototype HVAC system that uses Panasonic’s nanoe X technology to inhibit viruses and airborne bacteria.

JLR maps out bumpy road to net zero

Jaguar Land Rover partnered with Perfectus Biomed to perform the lab-based sealed-chamber test, which is designed to simulate a vehicle ventilation system in recirculation mode over a 30-minute cycle. The independent research showed that viruses and bacteria were inhibited by as much as 97 per cent.

Panasonic’s nanoe X technology has also been tested on novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) by Texcell, which found over 99.995 per cent of the virus inhibited during the two-hour laboratory test.

To provide active air purification the nanoe X technology uses a high voltage to create trillions of Hydroxyl (OH) radicals enveloped in nano-sized water molecules. OH Radicals denature the virus and bacteria proteins, helping inhibit their growth. The OH radicals also deodorise and inhibit allergens in a similar way to create a cleaner air environment for customers.

“This technology is a great example of being able to harness the power of nature and puts Jaguar Land Rover right at the forefront of this cabin technology,” said Alexander Owen, research engineer at Jaguar Land Rover. “Hydroxyl Radicals are one of the most important natural oxidants in chemistry and have been helping to clean our atmosphere for millennia, removing pollutants and other harmful substances. The creation of this technology and our advanced research, is the first step in deploying this scientific phenomenon within vehicle cabins of the future.”

Jaguar Land Rover said the research will allow it to offer next generation, advanced cabin air filtration in the future, adding to protection offered by nanoe technology and PM2.5 filtration already available in models including the I-PACE, Discovery and Range Rover Evoque.