Lancaster University plans new £17m engineering building

A new £17m engineering building at Lancaster University is set to welcome its first cohort of students in 2021.

Part of a major investment across engineering for the university, the new three-storey, 2,700-sq-metre complex will be built in close continuity with the existing engineering building, which opened to students in 2015. It will be equipped with an array of specialist equipment including a new distillation column for chemical engineering, laboratories for bioengineering and hydrogen energy technology, as well as an integrated advanced manufacturing environment. A new 3D lecture theatre will allow lecturers to show students around complex virtual images in a 3D environment.

“This is an exciting time for engineering at Lancaster University,” said Professor Claudio Paoloni, head of Engineering at Lancaster. “The new building will be an outstanding first-rate learning environment that will inspire our students to excellence.

“It provides an advanced learning experience, and will foster new cutting-edge research with state-of-the-art laboratories and equipment, further adding to, and enhancing, our world-class environment and facilities.”

The building will also accommodate new laboratories for Computing Design and Electronic Teaching. In addition, it will include flexible working space for guest researchers and development space to support start-ups and businesses. The building forms part of a wider package of investment by Lancaster University into engineering, which will also see the recruitment of more than 20 new professors and lecturers.

The new building was designed by architects Hawkins\Brown and will feature a brick façade inspired by Lancashire’s local industry and viaducts. Work is set to begin in spring of this year, with completion expected in summer 2021.

“We are pleased to be working with the university to achieve a design that embodies the department’s community feel and strengthens their reputation for general engineering by bringing together multiple engineering disciplines in a new cutting-edge facility, which integrates within the existing engineering estate and campus,” said Patrick Drewello, project architect for Hawkins\Brown.

