LIVE DIGITAL BUSINESS FESTIVAL – Mon, Aug 17, 2020, 9:30 AM – Fri, Aug 28, 2020, 4:00 PM BST

Attend the Backing Britain Live Exhibition this August with the Made in Group – all of the benefits of a physical exhibition minus the risk.

With hundreds of manufacturers in the Made in Group, you will have the chance to visit stands, attend webinars, watch round table discussions from some the regions best manufacturing leaders and have the opportunity to attend over 30 planned conferencing events on how to keep the community connected.

The event will span across 2 weeks, each day filled with immersive events, starting on 17th August. Get your tickets today.

Register Here