Living in the IoT: realising the socioeconomic benefits of an interconnected world

1-2 May 2019: IET Birmingham: Austin Court

Addressing cybersecurity of the Internet of Things this conference is organised in collaboration with the PETRAS Research Hub, a consortium of nine leading UK universities working together to explore critical issues in privacy, ethics, trust, reliability, acceptability, and security launched as part of the Government’s £32m investment in IoT.

The conference will provide insight into how society can benefit from the power of interconnected devices (the IoT) while remaining safe, secure and resilient.

Find out more about Living in the IoT