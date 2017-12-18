Lockheed Martin joins AS2 supersonic jet project

US aerospace giant to co-develop Aerion AS2, a 12-seat executive jet projected to ply routes between Europe and the West Coast of the US at speeds up to MACH 1.4
The AS2 civil supersonic project, on which Aerion had previously been working with Airbus, has acquired a new major aerospace partner with Lockheed Martin’s announcement that its legendary ‘Skunk Works’ advanced development programmes team will work over the next 12 months to develop a framework for taking the project through engineering, certification and manufacturing. Aerion is already working with GE Aviation on developing engines for the aircraft.
Meanwhile in another supersonic development, Japan Airlines (JAL) has announced a partnership with Boom Supersonic, a US firm that is developing a larger MACH 2.2 aircraft, whereby the airline will invest $10m in the project and provide development assistance in return for an option to buy 20 planes.
Aerion is a Reno, Nevada-based company that has been working on the supersonic business jet project for several years. Over two and a half years working with Airbus, it designed preliminary airframe and laminar wing structures for the AS2, advanced the aerodynamics from a smaller and lighter previous design, known as the SBJ, and devised systems layout and a fly-by-wire control concept. “We are grateful for Airbus’ contribution to the programme,” said Brian Barents, Aerion Executive Chairman. “We could not have moved the program to this stage without their support.”
Lockheed has undertaken a review of the aerodynamic aspects of the work so far and decided that its Skunk Works is best-placed to take it forward.
“We are committed to remaining on the cutting edge of aerospace technology and are excited to examine the contribution we might make to working with Aerion on making aviation history,” commented Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin Aeronautics. Based in California, Skunk Works has previously produced famous military aircraft such as the altitude and speed record-breaking U2 and SR71 spy planes, the F-22 Raptor, and the F-35 Lightning II, but has not previously worked on civil aircraft.
In May this year, Aerion announced that it was working on the AS2’s engines with GE Aviation. The aircraft is projected to have three turbofan engines, one under each wing and one in the tail, each generating 67-76kN of thrust.
One recent outcome of this collaboration has been a revised design with the engines moved from their previous position over the trailing edge of the wing to the leading edge. The engine design is believed to be based on the core of a CFM56 engine, which has been operating for years on short-haul airliners such as the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, with a new low-pressure section optimised for supersonic flight.
The Boom Supersonic announcement sees JAL joining Virgin in pre-ordering aircraft. Projected to carry 55 passengers, the Boom aircraft is a Concorde-like delta wing design rather than Aerion’s trapezoidal wing shape.
Boom is currently working on a one-third scale demonstrator, the XB-1 or ‘Baby Boom’, and is aiming for first subsonic flights next year with supersonic testing in 2019. Virgin holds an option for 10 jets, and its Spaceship Company subsidiary is assisting with manufacturing and testing.
Bring back Concorde – way ahead of time and still awaiting others to catch up!
Great News, the skunk works is the place to get it off the ground.
What a shame we only built 18 including prototypes. No airline take up and the U.S. Noise lobby and sour grapes blah, blah, blah. (I bet the Boeing SST would have met no such opposition)
Talking of the rest catching up, she was indeed a marvel of her time and sometimes the brightest developments are only appreciated after the first has faded away. Anyone who comes after Concorde has to thank all that went before on that project and all it’s pre development work, Arnold Hall in 1950’s, Bristol 198 & HP 115 etc. One of the things that made me smile at the time was when an RAF Tornado was to do a friendly ‘intercept’ on a Concorde, the Tornado couldn’t catch it!, in Fact it was left behind with an ever increasing distance.
It was a regular thing for Concorde to almost bring the traffic on the M25 to a near standstill when taking off or landing at Heathrow, heaven knows how many minor accidents happened whilst watching it.
Many years ago I did have some work peripheral to projects at the Skunk Works’ efforts: what impressed me was the ability – unusual in and amongst many US Engineers at that time- to think all around the box not just outside it! I would like to hope that my thinking patterns -which were explained and used in the project- played a small part in helping to develop this skill in others. I believe fellow bloggers might recall that as a student I had the privilege of working at Bristol Siddeley et al on very early efforts to create Concorde – engines and air-frame. I must record that the single occasion when I did fly Trans-Atlantic on her, she had to return to Kennedy with one engine stopped. I would be delighted to share the story I wrote about that incident with others: contact me at mikeblamey@yahoo.co.uk
The US noise lobby crippled Concorde by not letting it fly across the US due to the supposed noise (at 60000′ !). Relegating it to only Europe to East coast flights. Yet these new supersonic planes are expected to fly from Europe to the West coast of the US.
Clearly the US was just being a spoiled child because they had not created Concorde.
Interesting Interpretation of “cutting edge”, being more than 40 years behind the competition!
Just search Skylon space plane and you will see another new project -will it succeed?-or will the Americans steal it -not because they are the bad men but because they have the clout.
The name is a bit like TSR2…..
Doesn’t look much like it though.