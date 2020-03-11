MACH exhibition rescheduled to January 2021

MACH Exhibition, the UK’s largest manufacturing trade event, is to be rescheduled to January 2021, in light of the ongoing spread of spread of Coronavirus.

The Manufacturing Technologies Association (MTA), which owns and runs the MACH exhibition on behalf of the industry, has taken the decision to reschedule MACH from April 2020 to January 2021.

Given the spread of the Coronavirus, the MTA has decided that, in order to minimise the risks to visitors and exhibitors and to provide the best possible platform for both exhibitors and visitors, the event will now take place 25-28 January 2021. The event will still be held, in the same Halls, at the NEC.

James Selka, MTA CEO, said: “We believe that this decision, which has not been taken lightly, is in the best interests of the industry and those who work in it. Our first priority is, of course, the health and safety of the 30,000+ people who will visit and work at MACH. In addition, we believe that by moving MACH to January 2021 we are going to be able to offer a better experience for our visitors, and better value for our exhibitors, than by holding it in April under the conditions likely to be in place at that time.”

“We are grateful to the NEC for working with us to identify an option which we believe will work for the vast majority of our exhibitors and will give our visitors a great chance to see the best of advanced manufacturing technology under one roof.”

All exhibitors that had booked for MACH in April will be offered the same stand space at the event held on the new dates. The MTA team is contacting all 550 exhibitors directly to discuss their participation.