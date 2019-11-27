Maersk brings offshore training to East Coast College  

Danish maritime giant Maersk has announced a partnership with East Coast College to provide offshore training across two of the college’s campuses.

Focusing on offshore renewables, Maersk Training will deliver courses at the college’s Energy Skills Centre in Lowestoft and East of England Offshore training centre in Great Yarmouth. According to East Coast College, the new partnership will benefit the East Anglia region, potentially creating jobs in offshore wind and establishing the institution as a national centre of excellence for renewable energy.

“As offshore wind continues to thrive down the east coast, the message from our clients has been clear – they want a high standard of training that is dynamic, challenging and delivered locally,” said James Costello, Maersk Training’s Business Development Executive.

“To help our clients to reduce the total cost of training and provide a solution to this challenge, Maersk Training UK have entered into a partnership with East Coast College that allows us to bring our globally recognised training standard to the East Anglia region. The partnership also allows Maersk Training and East Coast College to work together in supporting local skills and creating opportunities for aspiring wind turbine technicians. We’re really looking forward to getting involved with the region.”

The new Energy Skills Centre, home to the East Coast Energy Training Academy, will now be able to offer new offshore and renewable courses to around 1,000 students every year. Safety and technical training will also be made available, including Global Wind Organisation courses. In addition, East Coast College will seek to expand its portfolio with Maersk Training to include courses on blade repair in its 2020 curriculum.

“A partnership between East Coast College and Maersk Training provides the region with an opportunity to significantly increase the responsiveness and quality for skills development for offshore wind,” said Stuart Rimmer, CEO of East Coast College.

“Maersk Training is an internationally recognised brand, standing for the highest quality training. Aligning with East Coast College, with the recent opening of the Energy Skills Centre in Lowestoft and East of England Offshore Training Centre in Great Yarmouth, makes perfect sense for the Eastern region as we become a centre of national significance for offshore renewables.”

The announcement of the partnership coincides with Offshore Wind Week, where the UK renewable energy industry champions the benefits that offshore wind provides.

