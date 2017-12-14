MAGMA jet-powered UAV sets course for flapless flight

Efforts toward flapless flight have taken off with BAE Systems and Manchester University successfully completing initial flight trials of MAGMA, a jet powered UAV aiming to manoeuvre with an integrated blown-air system.
Seen as informing the design of future stealth aircraft, the new concept for aircraft control seeks to eliminate complex, mechanical moving parts that move flaps to control aircraft during flight.
According to BAE Systems, this could give greater control as well as reduce weight and maintenance costs, allowing for lighter, faster and more efficient military and civil aircraft in the future.
Wing circulation control and fluidic thrust vectoring are the key technologies to be trialled first using the jet-powered UAV. The former takes air from the aircraft engine and blows it supersonically through the trailing edge of the wing to provide control for the aircraft, whilst the latter uses blown air to deflect the exhaust, allowing for the direction of the aircraft to be changed.
Previous attempts at flight without elevators or ailerons have seen the defence giant and UK universities develop Flaviir and DEMON, the latter being a 90kg vehicle with a wingspan of 2.5m that undertook the first ‘flapless’ flight sanctioned by the CAA in September 2010.
According to Brian Oldfield, lead technologist, Advanced Structures, BAE Systems Military Air & Information, MAGMA is a 4m wingspan vehicle weighing 40kg in its conventional control state and is a low speed vehicle for demonstrating novel technology. It will weigh 45kg when modified to have novel flow control devices integrated into it. He added via email that MAGMA uses a modified Hawk 240N gas turbine engine to supply bleed air to the control devices.
The first phase of flight trials took place at Snowdonia Aerospace Centre in September, 2017. According to Oldfield, MAGMA has flown twice with conventional controls only with a cruise speed of 30m/s.
He added that the next steps for MAGMA are to fly and understand the effectiveness of the trailing edge and fluidic thrust vectoring devices, and understand whether control surfaces, such as the fin, could be reduced in size or removed.
“The vehicle is then available to demonstrate further technologies as required, giving us a small test vehicle to trial new ideas,” he said.
Working on the principle that the past often defines the future (until that revolution) perhaps we are seeing that step change from physical alteration(s) to air-flow and hence control: to its alteration by differing flows of air. I had a boss many years ago who believed that had we copied the lazy birds first, we might be 50 years ahead in aviation technology. I think I know what he was getting at?
Using bleed air is all well and good, but this means the time when you need most control (i.e. takeoff / landing) is when you need most bleed air. But also at this time you require most thrust. In most aircraft (miltary and civil) the majority of Bleed Air services are turned of for take off / landing due to the increased load it puts on engines removing thrust capability which is critical for these flight phases.
It would seem we are now trying to buck that trend which would probably result in oversized engines for the small <5% of the flight that requires high thrust and bleed air requirements (as mentioned take off landing). Due to the relatively low speeds of take off / landing we would normally need the biggest control deflection of in this case the highest bleed air for effective control.
I am sure the 'boffins' have considered this however.
So far I think the vehicles they have tested had both fluidic and conventional controls for a lot of reasons perhaps including takeoff but also because mistakes and problems could be expensive so one would build trust in the new system by trying it out in less critical moments first (e.g. flying straight and level at some altitude that you can recover from). As you build trust you might use the new control system in more and more situations. It would be interesting to see if the conventional controls could ever be fully removed but at least they might end up not being used a lot and thus maintenance might be less frequently required.
And there is the big issue: an engine failure during take-off (or landing!).
Using fluidics precludes any gliding control… and ANY gliding at all.
Amclaussen.
I am sure I have read about modern links between control system and actuator (on flaps, etc) in aircraft now (perhaps for some time past) being wireless? With a substantial saving in weight?
Can we go even further and have the ‘signals’ not operated by the pilots on board but by Air Traffic Control: after all they are telling the pilots what to do to conform to the needs of ATC? Blue-sky thinking?