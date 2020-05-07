Make UK draw up three-point plan for recovery

Make UK is calling on government to extend the furlough scheme for manufacturers so that they can scale up operations once Covid-19 restrictions ease.

This is one part of a three-point plan drawn up by the manufacturers association intended to help the sector recover following the Covid-19 crisis. Other measures (see below) include boosting economic support, ensuring a safe return to work, and helping manufacturers build resilience.

The call comes as 37 per cent of manufacturers say they do not expect trading conditions to return for normal for 6-12 months after COVID crisis ends. A further 17 per cent say it will take over a year to recover

In a statement, Stephen Phipson, Make UK chief executive said: “Industry welcomed the initial critical financial support from government but now as we move into the recovery stage the right response is to focus on supporting the business sector with measures designed to stimulate demand and ensure manufacturers can get back to supplying the goods consumers want and our country needs.

“We are calling for a flexible recalibration rather than a cliff edge shock by allowing the Job Retention Scheme to continue its support but in a way that enables manufacturers to get back to work in a way that lets them recover as they bring staff back as order books grow and production levels and supply chains to return to normal.”

Statistics from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) warn that Britain’s manufacturing sector will likely see output fall by 55 per cent in the second quarter of this year.

According to Make UK, previous levels of output can only return with the creation of demand from the reopening of all retail outlets including vehicle facilities to boost automotive, and for consumers to resume pre-Covid spending patterns to provide a market for the goods produced right down the manufacturing supply chain.

“It is likely that an immediate end to the JRS for manufacturers timed simply to coincide with the easing of lockdown arrangements would be highly premature and could have devastating effects on employment levels within manufacturing,” Phipson said. “A more sophisticated, flexible and tapered approach to this funding would have a huge positive impact on confidence and help ensure that the sizeable national investment already made in the JRS was maximised and not wasted.”