Makers Academy launches new fellowship programme to promote diversity

Shoreditch-based Makers Academy has announced a new fellowship programme aimed at attracting more diversity into the UK IT sector.

According to Makers Academy, it has trained over 1,500 junior software engineers, many of whom have gone on to work at leading global brands and startups (Credit: Makers Academy)

Founded in 2013, the organisation offers a vocational alternative to university, delivering a crash course in coding over a three-month period and helping its graduates find their first programming jobs. The new fellowship is designed to make the 12-week course accessible to those who could otherwise not afford it.

As part of the programme, Makers Fellows will learn to code for free and be placed into employment as junior software developers after training. Last year the academy ran its first fellowship programme, with all applicants going on to secure positions at the end of the course. In response to the huge under-representation of women in IT, half of the cohort on that programme was female.

“We want the smartest possible developers in our building – regardless of their gender, race, age or socio-economic backgrounds,” said Evgeny Shadchnev, CEO of Makers Academy.

“Our fellowship breaks down barriers by giving people an opportunity to play a part in the digital age by learning the skills they need to produce beautiful code. We want to democratise the process of higher learning and give talented candidates equal opportunity to get the skills they need to play a role in the digital economy.”

Prospective students are not required to have university degrees to apply for the programme. Applications are open now and can be accessed here. There are 12 spaces available.

