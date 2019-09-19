Makers Meet festival targets STEM’s next generation  

The Maker’s Meet festival, run by manufacturers’ organisation Make UK, has revealed some of its headline speakers ahead of the event on October 12th.

Part of Birmingham Tech Week, the one-day festival aims to encourage aspiring engineers, apprentices and technology fans into careers in industry and manufacturing. The event targets undergrads, post-grads and apprentices in the 16-24 age range and will be hosted at the Custard Factory near central Birmingham.

Split into four main areas – the Tech Zone, Demonstration Zone, the Makers Meetup and the Great Ideas Garden – the line-up of speakers and demonstrators will include:

Katie Carroll – Managing Editor at LinkedIn will be sharing top tips and insider knowledge to allow you to optimise your professional profile and make connections in the industry

Frankie Hall – Director at Embrace Change, a generation Z specialist and motivational speaker

Scan LAB – An award-winning creative studio specialising in the use of large-scale 3D scanning in architecture and the creative industries

Hausbots – Entrepreneurs and friends Harry Smith and Jack Cornes introducing the world’s first automated painting and decorating house robots

X Blades – The world’s premier drone racing team and holders of the drone land speed record

Snapmaker – The most successful seed funded tech project on Kickstarter producing modular 3-in-1 3D printers that unlock full creative potential, from 3D printing to laser engraving, cutting, and CNC carving.

“We are so excited to bring Makers Meet to Birmingham, not to mention being a part of the first ever Birmingham Tech Week,” said Andrea Bull, head of Next Generation Marketing at Make UK.

“As we fast approach the fourth industrial revolution, the future of engineering and manufacturing is at the cusp of immense change and potential. New innovations and technology will not only change the way we function as human beings, but how we build these new forms of technology will essentially define what that future looks like.

“Young people are at the heart of the next generation of talent. This festival will provide a ground-breaking and inspiring event where ideas can be shared, future generations can come together and peers can learn from one another and industry leaders as they embark on their future careers.”

