Makers Meet STEM festival announces line-up

The Makers Meet manufacturing and STEM festival has revealed its line-up of speakers and showcases for the one-day event, taking place in Birmingham in July.

Run by Make UK (formerly EEF), the festival is aimed at 16-24-year olds and hopes to inspire the engineers and innovators of the future. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from their peers and explore topics ranging from artificial intelligence to addressing the planet’s ecological concerns.

Speakers will include the social media influencer and STEM ambassador Authentically Ella, Dr John Hart from the Centre for Sports Engineering & Research, and Generation Z specialist Franki Johnson. Other notable guests include Vanessa Sanyauke, named by the London Business School as one of 30 people changing the world, and Dr Ozak Esu, an award-winning engineer who specialises in strategies to address the challenges faced by the Internet of Things.

“As we fast approach the fourth industrial revolution the future of engineering and manufacturing is at the cusp of immense change and potential,” said Andrea Bull, head of Next Generation Marketing at Make UK. “New innovations and technology will all change the way we function as human beings and how we build these new forms of technology will define what that future looks like.

“Young people will be at the heart of the next generation of talent. This festival will provide them with a ground-breaking and inspiring event where they swap ideas and learn from their peers as they embark upon their careers.”

The format of the day will feature five conceptual zones:

1 The Makers’ mainstage featuring inspirational speakers throughout the day

2 The Tech Zone featuring a range of displays of manufacturing products and the stories behind their creation including:

– Snap Maker – the largest seed funded company in the UK with 3D printing and laser cutting

– X Blades – the UK drone racing team and holders of the drone land speed record

– Candy Mechanics – 3D printed chocolate

3 The Great Idea Garden providing mentoring and networking advice

4 The Culture Runway highlighting the critical role manufacturing and engineering plays in wider culture such as fashion and sports branding including:

– Billy Goats who take old tents from festivals and turn them into clothing

– Finisterre who create sustainable clothing for the surfing community and those who love the sea

5 The Create Change Circle will feature sessions looking at sustainability and the environment linking back to manufacturing. This will provide opportunities for mentoring and guidance on new product ideas and initiatives.

Makers Meet will be held at the Custard Factory in Digbeth in Birmingham on Saturday 20 July. Students and grads can find further information and register at https://the-makers-meet.eventbrite.com.

