Planning permission granted for first phase of £400m manufacturing park

Henry Boot Developments Limited (HBD) has received planning permission for the first phase of a £400m International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) in Sunderland.

Expected to create over 7000 new jobs, the 370-acre scheme next to Nissan’s car production plant will boost the car maker’s supply chain while bringing in private sector investment over the next decade.

This first phase, called IAMP ONE, covers 150 acres and will deliver 1.6m sq ft of advanced manufacturing and industrial space. The second phase will provide an additional 3m sq ft.

IAMP is being delivered in partnership by Sunderland City Council, South Tyneside Council and Henry Boot Developments.

Vivienne Clements, director at Henry Boot Developments Limited, said: “IAMP is what the Northern Powerhouse is all about – it offers an unprecedented opportunity to put the Industrial Strategy into practice and supercharge the North East’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, allowing businesses to benefit from port connections, an incredible skills base and a productive workforce.

“IAMP will bring millions of pounds of investment into the area – hugely positive in both economic and regeneration terms.”

Councillor Iain Malcolm, leader of South Tyneside Council, said: “This part of the world has a deserved reputation as a leading place for manufacturing and engineering, and the IAMP will build on that, creating an unrivalled location for businesses in this sector.”

Newly installed leader of Sunderland City Council, Graham Miller, said: “The IAMP is one of the most significant developments that the region has seen in decades.

“Thousands of people will be employed by businesses that will be located on this… advanced manufacturing park, and it will be truly transformational for the city, the wider region and the national economy. We are delighted that planning has been approved for the first phase of this development and look forward to delivering a location that will act as a magnet for inward investment, keen to tap into the opportunities in Sunderland and South Tyneside.”

HBD expects to start on site in the second half of the year. Planning and development consultancy, Lichfields, advised HBD on planning.

