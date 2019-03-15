March 1948: London’s zero-emissions trolleybus was ahead of its time

A battery-operated fleet of trolleybuses, with motors built by the Metropolitan-Vickers Electrical Company, provided Londoners with emission-free transport around the capital for nearly 30 years. Jason Ford reports
London has a well-documented problem with its air, the quality of which is estimated to cause 9,400 premature deaths a year. Consequently, efforts are being made across the capital to introduce an ultra-low emissions zone that will impose charges on road vehicles that fail to meet clean air criteria.
Efforts toward this laudable goal include the introduction this year of 240 electric double-decker buses on to the network, where they will join more than 2,600 diesel-electric hybrid buses helping to deliver over two billion passenger journeys a year. A further 4,100 Euro VI compliant buses are helping to improve air quality in a city that is phasing out diesel-engine buses.
Electric-drive is currently playing its part in solving a problem brought about by noxious vehicle emissions, but in 1948 London’s transport chiefs were already part-renewing a fleet of zero-emission vehicles that were popular with passengers, very reliable and hadn’t required major changes to infrastructure to roll them out.
London’s trolleybuses first appeared in May 1931 and by September of that year London United Tramways (LUT) had 60 vehicles each carrying up to 56 passengers operating on five routes – formerly served by trams – in south west London.
By 1933 LUT was taken over by London Passenger Transport Board (LPTB) which took the same approach to using tramways to grow the trolleybus network and fleet. According to Transport for London’s Corporate Archives Research Guides, the tram network suffered from obsolescence, was expensive to run, and seen by the public as being old fashioned and a cause of congestion. The motor bus as we know it was in its infancy and wasn’t yet viable in terms of passenger capacity or operating cost. The tram network did, however, leave a legacy in the form of working power stations, substations and high-tension overhead cables that would help give trolleybuses the infrastructure to expand to 1,764 vehicles – 1,600 of which were 70-seat double-deckers.
The Engineer described this expansion as “by far the largest and most successful trolleybus undertaking in the world”, little knowing that London’s trolleybuses would operate until 1960 and, with the exception of two units, be sold to transport operators in Spain.
The new Q/1 trolleybus was 30ft long and 8ft wide, an extra six inches that added “very considerably to the comfort of the passenger” and widened the vehicle’s gangway.
“A further concession… has made it possible to provide a larger platform, enabling the conductor to stand underneath the staircase, thereby giving unimpeded entrance and exit to and from the lower and upper saloons,” said The Engineer’s correspondent. “Such a platform and the extra width of the vehicle render practicable a staircase with an additional step, allowing easier ascent to the upper deck.”
The vehicle’s two batteries – described as NIFE nickel cadmium LS5s with a 52-ampere-hour capacity – could also be found beneath the staircase and were connected in series for traction and in parallel for lighting. The Q/1’s all-metal bodies were built by Metropolitan Cammell Weymann Motor Bodies, Ltd, and chassis were provided by British United Traction Ltd.
“They are of the six-wheel type, resulting, it is claimed, in improved springing, as compared with the two-axle design, and at the same time giving additional width between the facing seats of the lower deck and providing more space for standing passengers and movement generally,” The Engineer said.
Westinghouse Brake and Signal Company Ltd supplied the Q/1’s pedal operated electric and air brakes, with our correspondent noting “the air brakes have complete equalisation, in that the shoes on each of the six drums are operated by independent cylinders. A visual and audible low-pressure air alarm has been installed, whereby, if the air drops to a pressure of 50lb per square inch and the compressor fails automatically to restore the pressure, the driver has ample notice to enable him to stop with safety. An improved brake drum section to lessen distortion and the provision of high-lift cams will, it is anticipated, considerably lessen maintenance work and possible delays.”
The Q/1 was preceded by a fleet of type 201 trolleybuses. Nicknamed Diddlers by those who travelled on them, the 201 gave London Transport “500 million miles of practically trouble-free service”. Lessons learned from its operation were carried forward into the Q/1’s design, including the vehicle’s traction motor, which was designed and built by the Metropolitan-Vickers Electrical Company. Further improvements were incorporated, including flood-proofing and a redesigned fan giving improved cooling.\
I can’t understand why trolleybuses have not been brought back in preference to the much more costly, disruptive to install, and inflexible trams/light rail systems – just look at the Edinburgh fiasco! They could run on existing roads and also dedicated reservations, just as trams do but at a vastly lower cost whilst offering great environmental benefits Add to this modern design concepts and trolley buses become a no-brainer.
Zero emissions by the trolleybus are of course highly desirable but it must be remembered that the ‘system’ is only zero emissions to the extent that the electricity is generated by non-emitting means
Exactly this. When are we going to be honest, and include the generating emissions for electric vehicles, in the media. Even renewables are assigned some emissions (presumably to cover those caused by infrastructure production). please see following link.
http://gridwatch.co.uk/co2-emissions
I am not knocking any efforts to reduce emissions, but I do believe we should be totally honest about those “in the system” rather than hiding them like small print in an advert or contract.
I am old enough to recall riding on these beautiful beasts in the suburbs of London: : I had known ‘trams’ of course with that wonderful ‘de-dung-de-dung’ noise as the coasted along down-hill slopes: here was a bus which was almost silent: and perhaps started my interest in electricity.
Not only London but Manchester had a fleet of Trolley buses for many years and they worked very well.
The removal of the trolley buses and their replacement by diesel buses was an example of economic/accounting short sightedness and vandalism. Trolley buses were a very efficient option in London and other cities and emissions free at the point of use. They remain in use in many former Eastern Bloc countries and cities.
The rise in car ownership triggered their down fall and that of many tram systems. They were seen as causing congestion and occupying road space “better used by cars with a single passenger” . The development of a lightweight tram and re-chargeable electric buses seems to be developing some momentum.
Dont forget that Manchester had a excellent fleet of 3 axle /6 wheel Trolley buses with a battery pack that enabled them to move from circuit to circuit.
I am suprised that a 3 phase version has not been developed with auto sensing for collector arm and the conductors thus saving the man power of lowering the collector and repositioning on the overhead conductor.
Work in the ’60’s was well ahead with auto detection using a lens and a PYE CCTV camera -very bulky by todays standards. I sugest we have the technology, but not the will to make trolley bus transport work – too many individual operators now compete for bus routes ( in the interest of free competion). We need a positve government effort and a national standard to make it work .
Ah, nostalgia! The trolleys were replaced by far more efficient and much cheaper diesel engines. All electric vehicles need reliable efficient power generation and good storage in batteries then have transmission and conversion losses. The only justifications for electrification lie in the beliefs that CO2 is being saved and that the fumes are producing countless corpses on the streets: financially, it is a waste of the countries money; not to mention the lack of investment in reliable power generation of course.
John Bowen commented on the Edinburgh tramline-fiasco that they are now planning to “expand”, hopefully after my visit to the festival this year!
As it happens, the European Heart Journal has published a report this week linking air pollution to 8.8million premature deaths per year, with 790,000 extra deaths in the European Union in 2015, and worldwide, 120 extra deaths per 100,000 of the population. The World Health Organisation says that air pollution is the cause of one-third of all deaths from heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and chronic respiratory disease, and a quarter of deaths from ischaemic heart disease. The corpses aren’t in the streets, they’re mostly in hospital beds; but it’s the streets that put them there.