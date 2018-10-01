Why 5G will supercharge Industry 4.0

5G networks can help breach the last great barrier to Industry 4.0 and accelerate the servitisation of manufacturing writes Marcus Burton, non-executive Director of Yamazaki Mazak UK.
We are now reaching the critical stage of the roll-out of Industry 4.0 in the UK. With the announcement of the first ‘Made Smarter’ pilot scheme in the North West, the pressure to encourage the uptake of digital technology in manufacturing supply chains is being ramped up.
The benefits of Industry 4.0 are clear, but there remain some formidable barriers in the way of networking wider supply chains, both direct and indirect.
In the future, as manufacturing becomes increasingly servitised the ability to offer software and data analytics capability, augmented reality and predictive maintenance through AI, to name just three potential examples, will become more and more important.
All of this will require a level of cooperation between suppliers and end-users which is not there at the moment. Specifically, the ability of OEMs to gain access to manufacturer IT networks for the purpose of fault-finding, remote monitoring and assisting with technical support remains limited.
We may talk about the remote monitoring of machinery, but the truth is that many industry leaders I talk to remain deeply reluctant to allow suppliers access to IT networks or the data to enable them to optimise machinery, driving improved productivity and efficiency.
Worries about viruses have morphed into deeper concerns about cyber-security and the potential for hacking. The downside risks of opening up IT networks to suppliers, understandably outweigh the upside in the minds of IT Directors. The capability is there, but the will is lacking.
In the future, I believe that 5G will become the price of entry for Industry 4.0
At Mazak, we are interested in 5G for a multitude of reasons, but the key one is its security potential.
5G enables ‘network slicing’, a form of virtual network architecture, with a single network capable of being ‘sliced’ into multiple virtual networks. Each ‘slice’ can be customised with further virtual private networks to meet the needs of specific applications, services and devices. When used in combination, ‘slicing’ and virtual private network technology could enable a machine tool provider to allow customers and other suppliers, such as automation or metrology providers, access to their ‘slice’ via an app. This would provide a secure area in which information can be stored, shared and analysed.
However, most importantly, each virtual network or ‘slice’ will be isolated. As such, if cyber-security is breached in one ‘slice’, the attack is contained and cannot spread.
This in turn will generate a level of confidence amongst manufacturers and, crucially, its IT gatekeepers, which is not there at the moment.
Mazak has been at the forefront of the Worcestershire LEP’s 5G Test Bed, along with QinetiQ and Worcester, Bosch Group; the only test bed in the UK to focus on Industry 4.0.
Our belief is that 5G offers a tantalising glimpse of how one of Industry 4.0’s biggest barriers can be broken down. The ultimate goal must be for the security and the platform to be so good that, effectively, the IT Director takes himself out of the decision.
The potential for 5G to unlock servitisation is enormous. In the future, I believe that 5G will become the price of entry for Industry 4.0 with IT Directors waving through network access privileges with the words, “That’s fine with me, you’re 5G enabled.”
5G will not go through walls, so it will need a vast network of miniature relay antennae to allow communications.
Couple this with the frequency ranges associated with 5G and we are talking about massive public health concerns in the years to come.
Please correct me if I’m wrong but from what I’ve read, this wavelength is highly absorbed by organic matter and previous studies have linked it with corruption of DNA. There seem to be numerous other concerns which industry is simply ignoring.
Would people with more experience in this field care to comment….
I looked at these two items of news today (first aircraft to land on newest floating field and introduction of 5G and its effect on the internet of Things) and ask myself, which will have the greatest effect on the ascent of mankind! I also noted that an exact school contemporary of my eldest son has just relinquished the post of Captain of that floating field! He has, since graduation been a net cost/charge to UK plc: my son, like his father have been a net contributor.
Is there was a more poignant reminder of the most vital element of defence -the ability to pay for such – this article surely offers it. Improving the communication between physical aspects to the ascent of man -Industry 4.0 – might be sensibly applied to the mental ‘needs’ of communication between Nations. I noted a lovely quotation from one of the Founding Fathers of the USA (200+ years ago) aimed at their recent Masters (the UK) “all we want is to be left alone!”
I believe the history of the present relationship between ‘them’ and ‘them’ (them being those two large states both formed from Revolution against a dominant European culture) suggests to me that they might both sensibly take that advice.
I’m sure they can, provided you also have a manual backup for when the wonderful technology fails. However, it would be nice if there were universal 3G never mind 4G first! Not to mention slow broadband. We haven’t got universal 4G so lets put some effort into getting this finished before embarking on something new that only a handful of lucky people will be able to take advantage of.