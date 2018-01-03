22-23 February 2018

City of Jelgava

Latvia

Following the first inaugural forum last year, the Mechanical Engineering and Metalworking Business Forum in Latvia will gather local and foreign engineering companies looking to establish new business relationships, discuss latest trends and technologies in the fast-growing, dynamic Baltic-Nordic region.

Now more than ever it is important to stay updated on the new ideas and technologies in the engineering sector, which already experiences automation on a large scale and drives innovation in the most of world’s economies. The forum invites you to step out of your daily routine and take a look at new business opportunities in Latvia, as well as the wider Baltic-Nordic region and CIS countries that are well-connect via railway, sea and air routes. The Baltic-Nordic region is the second largest trading partner for the UK so come along to hear the stories from CEO’s and industry experts who know the business landscape in the region and export their products and services from Latvia around the globe.

Why Latvia? Well, Latvia has a tradition of excellence in engineering stemming from 1920’s and the sector continues to be the cornerstone of today’s economy. The country is pushing boundaries and adding value to global engineering with high-tech companies like Sidrabe, advancing vacuum coating technologies and the European level project CAMART² aiming to upgrade the existing Centre of Excellence of Advanced Material Research and Technology at the Institute of Solid State Physics University of Latvia. Moreover, with 19% of women employed in the engineering sector Latvia has some historical and current lessons in attracting new talents to the sector.

With nearly 4/5 of Latvia’s engineering sector’s output exported to approx.100 countries around the world, perhaps Latvia can become also your launchpad to the global market? Register and join us for the two-day forum in Latvia to build knowledge, new relationships and who knows the visit might take your business in the new direction. The programme includes B2B matchmaking, networking events and tailored factory visits in case you are interested in sourcing components or materials from Latvia.

Register here or give us a call to make inquiries: Ms. Alise Pika / alise.pika@liaa.gov.lv / 020 756 31611