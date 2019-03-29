Med-Tech Innovation Expo | 15-16 May | NEC Birmingham

Med-Tech Innovation Expo is just around the corner: join industry experts within the medical device design and technology sector at the NEC Birmingham on 15-16th May. The event will bring together designers, engineers, innovators and manufacturers from the medical and healthcare sectors.

New for 2019!

Spotlighting 4 important technology zones throughout the event for attendees to network with world-class exhibitors within pharma manufacturing technology, mediplas, acceleration and digital health sectors.

#MedTechExpo offers three stages providing you with exciting and inspiring seminars aimed at start-ups, corporate leaders and much more.

Stage 1 Med-Tech Innovation Conference: Presentations from businesses like Boston Scientific, NHS England and much more.

Stage 2 Med-Tech Introducing Stage: including speakers from MD-TEC, Bemis Healthcare Packaging and Boddingtons.

Stage 3 HealthTech Stage: Likes of Innovate UK, the Association of British HealthTech Industries and the National Insitute for Health Research will be presenting.

On 15 May we have Medilink UK Healthcare Business Awards in association with Med-Tech Innovation. To find out more about this click here > http://bit.ly/med-techawards

Make sure you register now to be part of the UK and Ireland’s leading showcase, plus generate brand awareness and develop new leads nationally and internationally > http://bit.ly/med-tech19

200+ Exhibitors | 4,000 Attendees | 3 Conference Stages | 1 Awards Ceremony