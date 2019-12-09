Microporous foam shows carbon capture promise

Researchers in Sweden have created a sustainable, low-cost microporous foam that shows major potential for carbon capture.
The hybrid material consists of a gelatine and cellulose foam infused with zeolites, crystalline structures made up of silicon, aluminium and oxygen. Zeolites have long been used as industrial adsorbents in processes such as petrochemical cracking and water purification. Combining them with an ultra-lightweight bio-based foam means their potential for carbon capture can now be exploited. The joint study from Chalmers University of Technology and Stockholm University is published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.
Direct action: Carbon capture gears up for climate battle
MIT carbon capture works at atmospheric concentrations
“In the new material, we took zeolites, which have excellent capabilities for capturing carbon dioxide, and combined them with gelatine and cellulose, which has strong mechanical properties,” said researcher Walter Rosas Arbelaez, a PhD student at Chalmers’ Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering.
“Together, this makes a durable, lightweight, stable material with a high reusability. Our research has shown that the cellulose does not interfere with the zeolites’ ability to adsorb carbon dioxide. The cellulose and zeolites together therefore create an environmentally friendly, affordable material.”
Current carbon capture technology predominantly uses amines as the adsorbing chemical, usually suspended in a solution. According to the researchers, amines are ‘inherently environmentally unfriendly’, causing corrosion in the pipes and tanks that hold them and requiring significant volumes to capture CO2 at any sort of scale. Large amounts of energy are also required to release the CO2 once it has been captured. The researchers claim their new microporous foam outperforms amines across all these metrics.
“This research fits well with the ongoing developments within CCS (Carbon Capture and Storage) and CCU (Carbon Capture and Utilisation) technology, as a sustainable alternative with great potential,” said Chalmers research lead Professor Anders Palmqvist.
“In addition to bio-based materials being more environmentally friendly, the material is a solid – once the carbon dioxide has been captured, it is therefore easier and more efficient to separate it than from the liquid amine solutions.”
While carbon capture is on the face of it a good idea, there is one major chemical drawback! While the carbon may well be sequestrated along with it is a lot of oxygen! When we burn carbon we consume oxygen, so while the CO2 content of the atmosphere is going up, that of oxygen is going down! We need a simple way of decomposing the CO2 into carbon and oxygen, not just turning into something like chalk!
Well ! the discovered application seems a nice idea to offset and reduce carbon-di-oxide from atmosphere, autos et all, its application should go one beyond with frugality to be applicable in vastness is finds like artificial plants and trees or even where ever applicable to offset, well read article and discovery.
Zeolites are truly wonderful minerals. Very interesting to read of their use in this composite material. I was wondering how it compares to the tree planting for carbon capture as far as he overall carbon footprint is concerned. Not forgetting that as Nick Cole pointed out Trees are very important in the release of Oxygen too.
One factor is that the composite uses cellulose, which might well be derived from trees.