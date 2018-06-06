Midlands Future Mobility brings autonomous trials to Cov/Brum roads

A new consortium known as Midlands Future Mobility will be testing connected and autonomous vehicles (CAV) on 50 miles of roads around Birmingham and Coventry.

Led by WMG at the University of Warwick, the consortium includes Amey, AVL, Costain, Coventry University, HORIBA MIRA Ltd, Wireless Infrastructure Group, and Transport for West Midlands (TfWM). According to the group, it will use specially selected networked roads that cover a range of representative areas and it will be the largest and most diverse testing environment in the UK.

The project will see the deployment of new roadside infrastructure including smart vehicle monitoring, data analytics and 5G ready wireless infrastructure. By using real-world environments, the Midlands Future Mobility consortium hopes to enable a variety of industries to test new vehicle technologies and services, with the aim of improving integration. The project, which is part of the wider Meridian Mobility initiative, is backed with £25m of funding from industrial partners and Innovate UK.

“New mobility technology and services will lead to safer, greener and more efficient transportation for both people and goods,” said WMG’s Professor Paul Jennings, who is leading the project.

“At WMG, we are delighted to be leading the Midlands Future Mobility consortium, working with a broad and highly skilled group of partners, and helping to accelerate this journey to a better future. The Midlands has a proud heritage in the UK car industry. Now our expertise, new infrastructure and innovative technologies will set the future for the entire UK road transport system, creating knowledge, developing key skill sets and contributing to the national economy.”

Professor Lord Bhattacharyya, Chairman of WMG, also commented: “The work of Midlands Future Mobility will help create a world where we can enjoy seamless, safe automated journeys. It will be a major step change in how we experience transport.”

