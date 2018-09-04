This week’s poll: minimising chances of bridge collapse disasters

What measures might have the most effect in preventing events such as the collapse of Genoa’s Morandi bridge?

Engineers are still sifting through the debris of the Morandi bridge structure in Genoa which collapsed last month during a thunderstorm, sending the bridge deck plummeting 150 feet to the ground and killing more than 40 people. A full enquiry into the disaster will no doubt follow, but with some facts already known, we would like to know what Engineer readers believe might be the most effective measure to help prevent similar disasters.

The Morandi bridge was a cable stayed structure built of steel reinforced concrete, and many hundreds of similar bridges and viaducts exist around the world. It seems likely that corrosion in the cables supporting the bridge deck played a role in the collapse: similar corrosion led to the replacement of the Forth Road Bridge by the new Queensferry crossing before the corrosion became so severe that the structure became structurally unsafe. In the case of the Morandi bridge, monitoring of the state of the cables may have been made more difficult because they were encased in concrete jackets. Some witnesses reported seeing lightning struck the bridge; this might have vaporised water in the structure causing weakness, and fatigue caused by the repeated swaying resulting from wind buffeting may also have played a role.

Deterioration in the structure and poor maintenance had been known problem for many years, so it is obvious that a proper inspection regime may have played an important role in preventing the collapse. And it is, of course, impossible to prejudge any findings that a full enquiry might make. But with bridge engineering an established discipline, and with many bridge collapses in past centuries as precedent, we have suggested some proposals for this type of structure. There is no doubt that the Morandi bridge and its fate will be studied by structural engineers around the world for years to come. Please note that although a combination of measures is most likely to be recommended, we would like to know which of our suggestions readers think would be the most effective precaution to protect cable stayed structures.

