More needs to be done to encourage women in STEM, research says

Research revealed by OKdo ahead of today’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science shows that the number of women in STEM careers remains disproportionately low.

According to the tech company’s analysis, despite a 544 per cent rise since 2014 in the number of female students choosing Computer Science at GCSE level, overall engagement of young women in the subject is low.

Just one in five (21 per cent) of the 79,964 students sitting the Computer Science course in 2021 were female, with two per cent fewer female students than in 2020.

Further analysis of new NOMIS data also revealed the number of women currently employed in STEM jobs is still below half in most instances. Men hold most of the jobs across major STEM-related professions in the UK with the exception of biological scientists, where the percentage of female employees reaches 52 per cent.

In IT engineering, the percentage of women employed in the sector is as low as three per cent, with electrical engineering following behind at seven per cent, civil engineering at nine per cent, mechanical engineering at ten per cent and electronic engineering at 11 per cent.

In a recent Kaspersky report on Women in Tech, 42 per cent of women said that better marketing on the positive impacts of technical skills within society was the most important measure to attract them into the industry.

Additionally, 38 per cent of those surveyed claimed a lack of women in the tech industry is what made them wary of entering the sector, highlighting that female role models are key to bridging the gap and encouraging women in STEM.

Nicki Young, president of OKdo said that whilst great progress has been made, there is more work to do to ‘encourage the tech talent of tomorrow’.

“This is particularly important amongst female students who are still studying STEM subjects in low numbers but have proven themselves to be highly capable; typically achieving higher grades than male students,” Young said.

“I have led a large technology outfit with 100s of members, as a result I have been fortunate to have worked with some incredible women in tech, but there are still too few, and it is something I have always been passionate about addressing. We all have a responsibility to do more to showcase role model women in technology, and all areas of STEM, to inspire the next generation.”