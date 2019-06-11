New Gordon Murray supercar claimed to be world’s lightest

The lightest supercar ever built is to be manufactured in the UK, built by the company established by Gordon Murray, designer of the McLaren F1.

Known as the T.50, the vehicle will be equipped with a new V12 3.9 litre, naturally-aspirated engine, developed for the company by Cosworth Powertrain, which will be capable of 12,100rpm, and 650bhp.

Built with a carbon fibre chassis, the T.50 will weigh just 980 kilograms, around a third lighter than the average supercar. This will give it a power-to-weight ratio of 663hp/ton, greater than that of any other naturally-aspirated sports car designed for the road.

The supercar will also make use of intelligent underbody airflow management, alongside a 400mm fan at the rear of the vehicle. The fan, a feature Murray first used on the Brabham BT46B Formula One “Fan Car”, helps to control the flow of air under the car. Housing the advanced aerodynamics beneath the car also allows the designers to keep the upper surfaces free of features such as wings, outlets, vents and bulges.

“An unflinching dedication to lightweighting, highly-advanced active aerodynamics and world-leading standards of advanced engineering will ensure the T.50 rewrites the supercar rulebook,” Professor Murray commented. “Our experienced team is applying the same uncompromising approach to design and engineering that shaped every facet of the F1, and they are able to deliver substantial improvements over that car in every meaningful way.”

The company has established a technical partnership with an as-yet-unnamed Formula One team, allowing it to use the team’s rolling-road wind tunnel to develop the T.50’s aerodynamics.

The vehicle’s lightweight six-speed transmission has been designed by UK specialist Xtrac.

The supercar will seat a driver and two passengers. Only 100 cars will be produced, costing over £2 million each. According to the company, the vehicles will be ready for delivery in early 2022.

The engineering, design and styling of the T.50 will all be carried out by Gordon Murray Design, and the car will be built by Gordon Murray Automotive at its new facility in Surrey. All major components will be UK-sourced, including the powertrain, body and chassis.

MORE ON AUTOMOTIVE