HS2 construction phase promises thousands of new jobs

Around 22,000 new jobs are set to be created as construction work begins on Phase One of HS2, the UK’s second high-speed rail link that will run between London and the West Midlands.
Prime minister Boris Johnson said the start of the construction phase is at the centre of plans to ‘build back better’ but detractors believe it will permanently displace thousands of jobs.
In April this year the Department for Transport (DfT) approved HS2 Ltd’s Notice to Proceed to the four Main Works Civils Contractors working on the project. This allowed them to commence full detailed design and construction of Phase One of HS2, which is estimated to cost between £35bn-45bn.
In a statement Johnson said: “By creating hundreds of apprenticeships and thousands of skilled jobs, HS2 will fire up economic growth and help to rebalance opportunity across this country for years to come.”
HS2’s main works contractor for the West Midlands, the Balfour Beatty VINCI Joint Venture (BBV JV), along with its supply chain partners, said it expects to be one of the biggest recruiters in the West Midlands over the next two years, with up to 7,000 jobs required to complete its section of the HS2 route. The EKFB Joint Venture (Eiffage, Kier, BAM Nuttall, Ferrovial) – building the section from the Long Itchington Wood site in Warwickshire south to the Chiltern tunnel portals, will recruit over 4,000 roles in the next two years.
HS2’s Tier One construction partners based in Greater London – Skanska Costain STRABAG (SCS JV), Balfour Beatty VINCI SYSTRA (BBVS JV), Align JV and Mace Dragados JV – will collectively recruit over 10,000 new jobs as HS2 gears up for major construction. HS2 Ltd is recruiting for 500 new roles over the next three months.
An estimated 400,000 supply chain contract opportunities for UK businesses will be created during Phase One of HS2, with around 95 per cent of those likely to be won by UK-based businesses.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Stop HS2 Campaign Manager Joe Rukin said: “Trying to spin HS2 as a job creation scheme is beyond desperate, as even if you take the governments low estimate of cost for Phase One of HS2, creating 22,000 jobs works out at almost two million pounds just to create a single job, at a time when well-run businesses are going under every day, and Boris Johnson is rather less keen to mention the 19,590 jobs that HS2 will permanently displace.
“We’ve spent 10 years trying to tell tin-eared politicians that working practices will change in the future and drastically reduce the need for travel, and even now it’s happened right in front of their eyes, they refuse to accept it.”
Money would be a lot better spent in giving ‘fibre to the premises’ to the whole of the UK, improve infrastructure for electric vehicles/alternative vehicles, improving roads (less congestion less pollution), reopening light railway branch lines and green power generation projects like tidal .
HS2 is exactly the sort of project we don’t need.
This always was and remains a vanity project. The cost benefit ratio for it must be heading South like a jet in a power dive. It fails to make any sense in relation to capacity (WCML capacity is poorly managed), connectivity, capacity and economic growth. I doubt it will ever progress beyond Birmingham so any noise about re-balancing the economy is spurious. It does nothing for the West of England, Wales, East Anglia, large parts of the South and South East.
Claims that freight will somehow miraculously return to rail to exploit the freed up space on the WCML are equivalent to a type of Swiss cheese.
The budget for HS2 would cover electrification of the existing national network and be a much better option at a national level.
What is the likelihood that it will be delayed and overrun the current budget estimates by a significant margin? The project has ducked the inclusion of public transport links to the key stations on the route (£140billion?) and there has been some smoke and mirrors over the numbers presented to parliament. An independent forensic audit of the project would I believe expose some serious weaknesses that could then justify it being cancelled.
Waste of money! 22,000 jobs to replace the estimated nearly 20,000 lost, throygh closures disruption and relocation that were sited on or near the line. Those 22,000 jobs only there for the construction phase anyway, unike the other jobs which were more permanent. This is nothingbut a vanity project that will not provide much additional passenger capacity and merely get more people into and out of London slightly quicker than at present. Those passengers still have to get to the HS2 hubs, which means they will still need to drive. Far better to invest in new conventional lines that can also carry freight, and massively increasing the renewable energy infrastructure across the whole of the UK, which is somewhat larger than London and the hme counties. Higher speed trains require more separation therefore the capacity gains are somewhat illusional. Obsessive politicians pursuing their dreams without the common-sense to analyse holistically are the bane of us all.
I cannot decide whether I support or oppose HS2. The need for infrastructure and long term projects in the UK is massive. Much of our investment in recent years has supported overseas workers, e.g. all of our windmills and solar power generators are imported as are the CCGTs that support these.
I note in the press today that the UK are to take delivery of some floating wind farms: recently heralded as a great UK leading area which will create loads of jobs. The capacity is said to be 50MW (so cost >> £ 100m) to be anchored off-shore Scotland. The significant fact is that these are to be built in Rotterdam …… Where will the new jobs be located and who will pay for these expensive prototypes and who will own the IPRs???
Overpriced – > £100 Billion and counting ….
Guaranteed will be late …
Will not cover north of Birmingham.
Will never be used by the greater majority of the UK population – who will have to fund it.
Environmentally and socially very destructive.
A large proportion of the public funds will end up in the pockets of the private sector with no benefits to this project.
And yet still the main railways infrastructure for the UK will be underfunded and falling into disrepair.
This is a Tory vanity project aimed at distracting the public from the real mess that the country is in. Let’s spend this money on upgrading the whole UK rail infrastructure, not waste it on HS2.