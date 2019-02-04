Nissan scraps plans to build new X-Trail in Sunderland

Nissan has announced that the next-generation X-Trail for the European market will be produced in Japan and not in Sunderland, as announced in 2016.
Whilst a number of factors are thought to be behind the decision, not least the slump in diesel sales, Nissan Europe chairman Gianluca de Ficchy said that the UK’s impending exit from the EU was also a factor. “The continued uncertainty around the UK’s future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future,” he said.
Nissan had previously pledged to produce the new model at its Sunderland plant following assurances from the UK government, a decision hailed at the time by Theresa May as a “vote of confidence [that] shows Britain is open for business and that we remain an outward-looking, world-leading nation.”
Whist the company claims that existing production and the almost 7000 jobs at the plant are safe, the decision to cancel X-trail production at the site – which was expected to create hundreds of new jobs – has caused a great deal of concern. “We remain seriously concerned though that the apprenticeships and additional jobs that come with future investment and which this community so desperately needs will be lost,” said Unite’s Steve Bush.
Local MP for Sunderland central Julie Elliot, described the decision as “devastating news” for the city and said in a statement “we cannot deny the inevitable role that Brexit has played in this.”
Meanwhile, talking to the Financial Times, the government’s business secretary Greg Clarke described Nissan’s decision as a “warning sign” of the damage that would be caused by a no-deal Brexit.
Nissan’s decision follows December’s ratification of a free-trade deal between the EU and Japan, which has contributed to concerns that Japanese firms will reconsider their investments in the UK once it leaves the EU.
>we cannot deny the inevitable role that Brexit has played in this>
Actually, we can. The (utterly pro-Remain) Financial Times explained that they were going to build a diesel version in Sunderland, but due to trouble meeting emission standards and the slump in demand, they decided to go petrol only. Petrol engines would have to be transported from Japan, so they decided it was best to just have production there.
I doubt this MP invested even five minutes of investigation time before pronouncing the Brexit as the cause.
Quite so, for the first 24hrs the BBC also reported this news item as a Brexit issue until a journalist actually mentioned that the new model was a diesel. Nissan themselves ‘admitted that Brexit uncertainty didn’t help’ which sounds to me like they were asked a leading question.
Seems a bit strange to ship petrol engines around the world – surely easier to just ship the engines.
It’s true that Brexit is only one of a number of issues facing the car industry, but in this case, it would seem to be the major issue. This vehicle is for the European market. Japan has a FTA with the EU, whereas the UK might not.
Perhaps it’s not such a bad thing! It’s about time we saw cars becoming a reasonable size again, small, light, efficient and electric – looking towards the green future we’re going to have to transition to sooner rather than later. No-one wants a diesel anymore, and it’s not going to be long before no-one wants a petrol vehicle either!
Agree in principle – but two factors are pushing in the opposite direction; the ‘arms race’ for who comes off best in a collision and the state of the surface condition of roads. As roads increasingly resemble a ploughed field, so will grow the demand for 4×4’s, with the tyres and suspension to cope …
The quote from Nissan Europe’s Chairman was taken from a letter to Nissan staff and was not a response to a leading question.
And politicians wonder why they are held in such low esteem. The sophistry that was rampant in the Westminster fun palace last week has become tedious. The full implications of Brexit will probably not manifest themselves for years. By which time Nissan may well be a fond memory in an area that voted so heavily to leave the EU.
We have 650 MPs earning a min of £77700 a year to £50 million + who cannot do anything constructive to sort Brexit out , all in business do not have a clue what will happen. No wonder JLR & Nissan are trying to play safe, we all want certainty it is damaging to the country.
The country has been let down badly by our elected officers who repeatedly have failed in their tasks. It is not good enough. I feel for all companies who have not a clue were this takes us.
Due to a EU-Japan trade deal Nissan cars will not be subject to tariffs. Could that possibly have influenced the decision.
I think the tariff elimination will be staged; it will be a number of years before it becomes zero. Not 100% certain on that though.
The EU offered the UK an FTA last March, No. 10 rejected it. Now it can’t even agree a withdrawal agreement, never mind a trade deal.
actual quote was “While we have taken this decision for business reasons, the continued uncertainty around the UK’s future relationship with the EU is not helping companies like ours to plan for the future.” https://uk.nissannews.com/en-GB/releases/update-to-production-plan-for-next-generation-x-trail#
Worth reading the full press release as it notes that future Juke, Qashqai and Leaf are unaffected. Automotive is a global business that dislikes uncertainty!