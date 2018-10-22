New NMiTE university inaugurated in Hereford

NMiTE, the UK’s first new ‘greenfield’ university in 40 years, has been inaugurated at Hereford Cathedral ahead of its first intake of students in September 2019.

Focusing on engineering and technical skills, the university will be located at a purpose-built city centre campus in Hereford. Its academic year will stretch across 46 weeks and will see traditional engineering disciplines such as maths and physics complemented by modules in finance, economics, management, quality, IT, languages, rhetoric, marketing, sociology, ethics, art, and human resources.

“NMiTE is developing the world’s most radical learning environment for engineering students so we can deliver creative, confident, work-ready problem-solvers, with the qualities to become the country’s top engineers and industrial innovators,” said Professor Elena Rodriguez-Falcon, NMiTE’s acting CEO and Provost.

“We are revolutionising engineering education by combining the most successful ways to learn from around the world into a new, bold and inspiring approach. Our fast-track programme will deliver high value and an engineering education like no other. Learning is centred around students solving practical engineering challenges, including their commercial aspects too, by working entirely on real-world problems provided by UK employers.”

Attendees at the inauguration, which took place on Friday, October 19, included MPs and local business leaders, as well as members of NMiTE’s Design Cohort of gap-year and postgraduate co-creators.

“Innovation must remain the driving force behind our higher education system – at the heart of the sector should be the desire to cultivate and explore ground-breaking opportunities for graduates, developing the skills our country needs,” said universities minister Sam Gyimah. “NMiTE embodies this by engaging employers, experts and academics to develop courses and opportunities that are right for students, and for the engineering sector.

“It is my aspiration that opportunities like these are widespread, and that all students with the talent, whatever their background and wherever they are from, are able to access high quality, pioneering higher education. I hope to see many more such new providers looking for ways to increase the diversity of our higher education system, delivering for the needs of our future.”

