No-deal scenario threatens UK aerospace industry warns IMechE

Failure to secure a Brexit deal that maintains the current strategic relationship with the EU will cause significant supply chain and investment problems for the UK aerospace industry warns a new report from the Institution of Mechanical Engineers.
The sector – which employs over 120,000 people – generated £35bn in turnover in 2017, with £30bn in revenue from exports, which grew 39 per cent between 2012 and 2017.
The industry, which is highly specialised and dominated by multinational companies, depends heavily on participation in European and global supply chains. The movement of skilled workers and the freedom to trade with customers, group companies and suppliers across the EU are key factors behind decisions to invest in the UK.
The report, UK Aerospace: The Impact of Brexit, warns that if the UK leaves the EU without an appropriate deal in place, then aerospace companies will face supply chain disruption and higher manufacturing costs if imports from the EU are subject to tariffs and restrictions.
It adds that if restrictions are placed on the movement of people and goods, these will create logistical problems for many companies due to a lack of readiness, as well as the cost and delay resulting from additional customs and immigration checks.
These factors will increase the time it takes to manufacture products, raise operating costs and hamper the UK sector’s global competitiveness, the study concludes.
“It is important that the UK aerospace industry is able to maintain its high value manufacturing, world-leading research and growing international trade without any disruption,” said Colin Brown, chief executive of the Institution.
The report calls on the government to negotiate a Brexit deal that maintains the strategic partnership with the EU and also to increase investment in the electrification of aircraft propulsion technology. It also recommends that the government increases the availability of funds for UK SMEs to invest in digital and automated manufacturing machinery and training.
IMechE’s comments echo warnings made elsewhere in the UK aerospace sector. Last year, Airbus commercial aircraft COO Tom Williams said: “Put Simply, a No Deal scenario directly threatens Airbus’ future in the UK.”
Meanwhile, earlier this week (9th January) the sector’s trade body ADS Group urged MPs to support Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement. “It is in the best interests of the UK’s aerospace, defence, security and space industries for the Withdrawal Agreement to be endorsed by Parliament,” said its chief executive Paul Everitt. “Further delay increases the risk of a no deal Brexit. This would be the worst possible outcome and would bring significant disruption to industry in the UK and Europe, damaging jobs and growth.”
I’m no economist, but surely it was obvious from the start that if you cut off a market, on your doorstep of 600 million people, you will lose ! Statements like the above should be widely broadcast ; to exit is madness.
I now live in Amsterdam – the Dutch laugh at the Brits and happily take up the new opportunities and work.
The UK will commit a further act of self-harm if they don’t remain (and commit to improve Europe from within).
Leaving the EU is not cutting off a market. UK trade increased with the EU during its membership mainly due to regulatory harmonization and our own free currency. On leaving we shall depart with a cut and paste of the regulations that we now have and the same free currency. A trade deal has still to be agreed, however it is likely that the UK will offer zero tariff trade to the EU as an interim measure.
The reasons for the Netherlands membership of the EU differ to those of the UK. History and Geography are the reasons for your membership. The career ambitions of our politicians and civil service are the reason for ours.
This article focuses on the potential negative aspects with no mention of the potential benefits. The governments own briefing paper (Number 00928, 8 November 2017) paints a much more level headed picture, stating some of the negatives, but also quoting a number of sources that state that there will be a numerous advantages to the UK operating outside the EU.
The current swathe of Remain propaganda being published from The Engineer Magazine is very 1 sided and hugely disappointing. I’d have expected more from such a magazine where the reporting is otherwise accurate, balanced and objective.
In my opinion it is completely just to publish articles which promote healthy debate on a topic of this scale. However, I can’t remember any article from The Engineer which has suggested BREXIT as anything other than a cataclysmic disaster of apocalyptic magnitude.
Please, please, please can The Engineer begin providing material on BOTH sides of the debate, as reflected by the referendum result. I imagine one Sir James Dyson would be a good place to start …
Thanks for your comment. We’re just reporting what Industry’s telling us, and the overwhelming majority of companies and organisations we talk to have little enthusiasm for Brexit. Point taken RE: the small handful of industrialists in favour, but in general our coverage is an accurate reflection of industry’s concerns.
Hi Jon,
Thanks for the response and for not censoring my comment. It certainly seems as though much of UK big business is against BREXIT. Perhaps an article which discusses the reasons why this is the case would provide the balance the readers of The Engineer would appreciate.
For example, it seems the businesses that are publicly owned are the most critical, perhaps this is because there will certainly be a short-term dip in the UK economy on leaving which will impact a company’s short-term profitability, i.e. share price and dividend. The top level of publicly owned companies seems to only care about these metrics, especially as CEO’s usually only stick around a few years before moving on.
Conversely, privately owned companies, such as Dyson, seem to be more pro-BREXIT due to their belief that there are long-term benefits from leaving and are prepared to take the short term hit that their plc rivals aren’t. Just my 2 British Pence on the matter.
That would be the Dyson that moved production abroad…to Malaysia…and takes a large amount of Agri subsidy from the govt….so maybe not paying him much attention is better?
Short-term-hit…sure. Even the govt says that a no-deal departure would be a hit of -8% GDP (that is a hit of the size of the annual NHS budget) The term of the hit is a matter of debate….with the general consensus of it being a 10-year hit….so it will take a few more decades to draw level again…if ever. All so we can become the global leader in tax avoidance (if we are not already) and a country where companies come to avoid tax, but not to do business in (hint: Ireland is already there, and likely to stay). look about you…at the amount of UK business that is not UK owned…and that is most of it. The politicians of course are owned by Big [insert name] so are not bothered.
It could be that Dyson is hostile to the EU due to the much published and long running legal contest that they have had with EU testing authorities over energy labeling tests for vacuum cleaners which favoured a German maker. The test the EU set was not representative of real world use. Dyson won his case eventually (after 5 years).
Wake up guys!
The political party who ‘called’ the Referendum vote (for its own internal purposes whilst latterly having the gall to suggest that they were seeking our best ‘National’ interests in doing so) as defined our National future as one with less and less ‘making’ and more and more manipulation : they recognise(d) that a greater percentage of those who offer their labour to add value, not just profit, are more likely to vote for what’s Left (of policies to aid that manufacture): and set out to reduce the ‘number’ of those who make! I watched the former Foreign Buffoon describe his joy that a maker of speciality cheese is going to sell such to Portugal. I wonder just how much cheese equals the value to UK plc as an AirBus 380?
Just like the ASME codes in the USA which favoured local manufacturers of mechanical equipment. I had direct experience of this once, investigating failure of a deep immersion pump used to move sewage (Don’t ask what a textile technologist/Engineer was doing, doing this!) in Newport, Rhode Island. The standard of the ‘effluent’ from one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods on the East Coast was known to be very top class!
I am reminded of the comment from JK Galbraith (Economic guru to a succession of US Presidents) who opined that it would take the UK economy 100 years to recover from the policies of the grocer’s daughter, Thatcher, if ever!
I take it that many readers of the Engineer feel that our current UK Manufacturing and Process Industries are a European success?
Since joining the EU our Manufacturing and Processing in the UK has seriously declined. Please don’t take my word for it, look at the overall percentage figures!
At what point will we wake up and smell the coffee?
Yes. If we should leave the EU then there would be disruption, probably for more than 3 years. But many of us believe that the UK could once again recover our Manufacturing and Process Expertise.
Our Politicians must not be allowed to tie us into an organisation which has mass youth unemployment, mass immigration and where counties, partners such as Italy, Portugal and Greece are on the brink of collapse.
Think 10 years + not less.