Norsk Hydro switches plants to manual after cyber-attack

Norsk Hydro has switched plants to manual operations and procedures following a cyber-attack on its worldwide network.

First detected on servers in the aluminium and energy producer’s global IT system late Monday evening, the ransomware attack has been described as ‘quite severe’ but hasn’t led to any safety-related incidents.

“I’m pleased to see that we are making progress, and I’m impressed to see how colleagues worldwide are working around the clock with dedication to resolve this demanding situation and ensure safe and sound operations,” said Hydro’s CFO Eivind Kallevik.

The company announced today, March 20, 2019, that is has detected the root cause of the problem and is currently working to validate the plan and process to restart the company’s IT systems, although it can’t put a timescale on resuming normal operations or estimate the exact operational and financial impact of the attack.

Reporting on its global operations, Norsk Hydro said that its power plants were running normally, along with bauxite and alumina facilities in Brazil. Primary metal and remelter operations are reported as running normally with a higher degree of manual operations, but disruption has been experienced with extruded solutions and rolled products.

“Progress has been made, with the expectation to restart certain systems during Wednesday, which would allow for continued deliveries to customers,” the company said on Facebook.

Adam Vincent, CEO of US cyber-security company ThreatConnect, said events at Norsk should serve as a warning to UK manufacturers, nearly half of which were hit by a cybersecurity incident in 2018.

“Digital transformation is increasingly visible on the factory floor, and IP-connected robots are increasingly replacing manned and manual workflows,” he said. “That means that the average facility now has countless more potential access points for cyber attacks – and a successful breach can halt production in its tracks for many hours, causing serious financial and reputational damage.

“Nevertheless, across the manufacturing sector, awareness of the cybersecurity challenge and the implementation of appropriate preventive measures are highly varied. Manufacturers need to ensure that their cybersecurity capabilities are not just an afterthought.”

Commenting on preventative measures to mitigate cyber-attacks, Vincent said that there should be an increase in intelligence-sharing between businesses to collectively combat the common cyber-enemy.

“It’s essential that potential targets understand as much as they can about the threats they face. The more you know, the better you’ll be able to respond to a new threat,” he said. “With comprehensive information-sharing and process automation in place, manufacturers can rest assured that their valuable IP and production lines are still well defended.”

