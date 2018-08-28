Nottingham student claims inaugural Martin Gough prize

Mohataz Hossain, a PhD student at the University of Nottingham, has become the first ever winner of the Martin Gough prize for thermal simulation and modelling.

The award, presented by Integrated Environmental Solutions (IES), is named in honour of former IES technical director Gough, who sadly passed away in 2017. Students around the world were asked to demonstrate their excellence in research based on Apache and thermal simulation, which was Martin’s main area of expertise. Mohataz took home the inaugural prize for his paper entitled ‘Application of the IES-VE simulation tool in quantifying the indoor environmental benefits of retrofitting a garment factory: A case study in the tropical climate.’ He will be the first ever entrant to be named on the winner’s plaque and also receives the top prize of £1000, a full 12 month IESVE software licence and access to IES’s distance learning portal for one year.

“I feel extremely honoured to be the first ever winner of this global student award,” said Mohataz. “I am earnestly grateful to the jurors and IES team and would also like to express my gratitude to my academic supervisors and others who supported me in numerous ways during my doctoral study.

“I plan on using my prize to enhance my technical knowledge and to extend the present scope of my doctoral research. It will also financially support me to attend a number of CPD courses arranged by organisations, such as, CIBSE, RIBA and BRE.”

Second place was awarded to Rehnuma Parveen, a PhD student at the University of Adelaide, for his paper on ‘IES-VE for Achieving Energy Independence.’ Rehnuma will receive a £500 cash prize as well as an annual IESVE software and distance learning licence.

“Both papers stood out firstly in terms of their subject matter: improving indoor environmental conditions in garment factories in Bangladesh and also a study into energy independence for rapid urban growth in mega-cities,” said lead judge Craig Wheatley, chief technological officer at IES.

“Secondly, both papers are topical and relevant. Recommendations for improving worker thermal comfort and providing the understanding of the interventions needed for energy independence are critical and timely areas for academic study.

“Thirdly, both papers understood the need for calibration with real world data to ensure that any recommendations are based on accurate virtual representations of the actual building. In the end, the difference was in the breadth of study performed for Mohataz Hossain’s paper where both a calibrated dynamic thermal simulation and a validated computational fluid dynamics simulation were used to establish the paper’s findings.”

Entries for next year’s Martin Gough award will open in early 2019.

