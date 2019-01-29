13-14 March 2019 | Bristol Marriott Royal Hotel, Bristol

Hear from ONR, EDF Energy, National Cyber Security Centre and more… Now in its 7th year, its tailored, practical content ensures delegates come away with new techniques and methods to ensure safety and security, whatever the facility.

This two-day conference will benefit engineers, managers and safety specialists, as well as students and those wanting to move into the nuclear industry.

Find out more about Nuclear engineering for safety, control and security