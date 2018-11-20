This week’s poll: has UK nuclear new build hit the rails?

It is now more than five years since former Prime Minister David Cameron, announcing the deal with EDF to build Hinkley Point C, hailed the start of new era of nuclear power generation in the UK.

Today, the controversial project remains the only truly tangible manifestation of Cameron’s rallying cry, and following Toshiba’s recent decision to wind up NuGen (the company which was to build a new power plant in Cumbria) it is the only member of the UK’s fleet to actually get the go ahead.

The decision to wind up the NuGen plant, which would have provided about 7% of UK electricity, represents a major blow to the government’s ambitions for new nuclear and has been blamed by many on a lack of joined up policy and over-reliance on overseas companies to develop a vital part of the UK’s energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, NuGen CEO Tom Samson, said that the government’s recent introduction of a new legislative framework for nuclear new build had put off potential buyers for the project.

In this week’s poll we’re asking what you think the future holds for this increasingly problematic area of the UK energy sector. With no-one stepping up to rescue the Cumbrian project, does the NuGen decision represent the first nail in the coffin for the UK’s nuclear new build plans? Or is there another way forward?