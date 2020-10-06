Offshore wind to provide electricity to all UK homes by 2030

Offshore wind will produce enough electricity for every home in the country by 2030 with floating offshore wind accounting for 1GW of a 40GW target set by the government.
This is the ambition of prime minister Boris Johnson whose “build back greener” plans are predicted to create jobs, cut carbon emissions, and provide a boost to exports.
To this end, £160m is being made available for ports and infrastructure upgrades in areas of the UK where offshore wind capacity can be increased. This is expected to lead to the creation of around 2,000 construction jobs and support up to 60,000 jobs directly and indirectly by 2030 in ports, factories and the supply chain.
Further plans include setting a target to support up to double the capacity of renewable energy in the next Contracts for Difference auction, which will open in late 2021. The government has also made a commitment to create jobs by onshoring manufacture of the components for offshore wind.
In a statement, Johnson said: “Our seas hold immense potential to power our homes and communities with low-cost green energy and we are already leading the way in harnessing its strengths.
“Now, as we build back better we must build back greener. So we are committing to new ambitious targets and investment into wind power to accelerate our progress towards net zero emissions by 2050.
“This sets us on our path towards a green industrial revolution, which will provide tens of thousands of highly-skilled jobs.”
Commenting on today’s announcement from at the Conservative Party conference, Prof Jon Gluyas, director of the Durham Energy Institute, Durham University, said: “Electricity generated from offshore wind is not a silver bullet for decarbonising heating nor for decarbonising transport. It is not even a silver bullet for decarbonising power generation.
“The roles of geothermal energy, solar thermal, solar photo voltaic, hydro power, biomass, hydrogen production as well as improved building and insulation standards need to be part of that future.”
“Eventually UK homes will be heated through electricity from offshore wind – but to be able to build that infrastructure through a COVID-ruined economy by 2030 – in just 9 years’ time – is a massive target,” added Prof Bikash Pal, Professor of Power Systems at Imperial College London.
Good news in essence if the government sticks to it’s promise. It’s about time a UK government supported green energy and engineering at the same time.
At a £1million/MW (approx. current offshore wind farm costs) that gives 160MW, this is a drop in the ocean as far as power output is concerned. If the amount that is usually invested in nuclear (£6-8B) was invested , then I would consider the government was interested.
Sadly, bumbling Boris believes all the nonsense he spouts (did Covid addle his brain? ), this 3rd rate churnalist & his chums will turn us into a 3rd world country.
Who is going to supply 40GW of reserve when the wind stops ( but then that’s what ‘smart meters’ are all about ).
On a personal note I’m all right, having built a small CHP unit that will run on any liquid or gaseous hydrocarbon.; but I pity the poor sods in urban tower blocks.
“Electricity generated from offshore wind is not a silver bullet for decarbonising heating nor for decarbonising transport. It is not even a silver bullet for decarbonising power generation.”
Absolutely right, but this political ‘target’ is also a deceptive twist on the reality of the situation, which is – our current wind capacity of 18GW can already supply “enough electricity for every home in the country.” (when demand is not at its peak.) The problem is, we’d have to turn off ALL the nuclear and fossil fuel generation in order to USE IT, when that potential is available!!
“Across the Spring Bank Holiday (22nd – 25th May) just over 68GW of generation was turned down to help keep the electricity network in balance.”
There appears to be no case whatever for over-building RE. (e.g. 40GW UK offshore wind.) Anti-renewables consultants tend to mistakenly estimate a requirement for up to 100% over-capacity!
“In reality, a UK powered largely by renewables and having ~10TWh of TMES together with a slight (~5%?) over-capacity of renewable generation with the correct mix of solar and wind power is probably the cost-optimal solution for a secure, affordable and net-zero-CO2 energy system.”
Tidal power is certainly the way to minimise the total capacity of energy storage required and TMES is the least appropriate technology. Of the TMES technologies mentioned, PHES is the only one with no thermal element to speak of. Strictly speaking, they are all electricity storage and as such, do not even justify the additional CapEX.
“Thermo-mechanical energy storage (TMES) technologies such as compressed air energy storage, pumped heat energy storage, liquid air energy storage, pumped hydro etc. are well suited to play a major role in future energy systems that have high penetrations of renewables. This article addresses two grotesque misunderstandings in widespread circulation.”
“The combination of good turnaround efficiency (typically 60% – 85%) and low cost per unit of energy storage capacity is what makes the TMES solutions preferable for handling of the storage through-flow. A set of turbines or fuel-cells rated at 300 MW would be sufficient to discharge a 25TWh store over one year and that is the real role for long-term energy storage in the UK.”
Before-Generator Energy Storage has NO ‘round trip’. You can’t get more efficient than that.
Well done in taking what is a positive statement about tackling climate change and turning it into a negative! Congrats “The Engineer”. Of course, many other things are required but this is surely a positive step? Sure, it’s ambitious, but our days of “We’ll sort it out eventually” are gone.
Wind power is great as part of a balanced energy supply, but it does need alternatives and predictable sources such as tidal barrage type projects.
I can see huge mechanical storage farms in the future. Huge grain silo sized flywheels, or mass/gravity systems can be used for decades – possibly centuries – with no loss of storage capacity or efficiency and with no toxic or unsustainable requirements. There is no ‘Greener’ solution.
So we’re going to power homes from wind by 2030 but aren’t going to be carbon neutral until 2050?
Can you clarify what’s happening between 2030 and 2050? I can only assume we’re powering homes with wind but powering industry and commercial with something else?
Wind needs to be a big part of the answer but it can only be part of the answer.
What surface area of sea will be ‘used’ by this amount of wind power?
This could work but the contract for difference (CfD) auction process needs a complete overhaul. Companies bid to supply electricity at a single, fixed price £/MW-h irrespective of demand – day or night, winter or summer and without any obligation to provide either storage or backup generation. Based on the 2019 CfD round, the ‘going rate’ for offshore wind is around £40/MW-h. Because CfD is a competitive tendering process and the lowest bids win, companies naturally want to maximise the return on their investment – basically by never stopping unless they have to. And since wind power varies by wind velocity-cubed their earnings, supported as they are by a government-backed price floor are skewed towards the windiest times – precisely when grid demand is reaching or exceeding capacity
What’s needed is a two-tier tariff structure – still subject to a sealed bidding process. A high rate perhaps £80-90/MW-h supported by a CfD style ‘top-up’ from the market price (so comparable to nuclear) and a low rate £10/MW-h? sold to special ‘interruptible-tariff’ customers at times of deemed ‘surplus’ production (either adjudicated by National Grid/Ofgem or spot price thresholds). These customers would have exclusive access to this low-cost power, in return they would be prohibited from consuming electricity at other times. A typical user might be a large electrolysis farm; at a 3:1 price ratio they could make hydrogen for £30/kW i.e. competitive with natural gas
Interesting comments from people who obviously know far more about RE than I do, but I am in favour of well thought-out strategies which may eventually halt the planet’s demise.
From my position of ignorance, my questions are more fundamental:
Do we know how much energy is in the wind that we experience in the UK and how much of that energy are we proposing to suck out to make the electricity of the future?
Is there a global energy capacity in “the wind” that we will reduce if we convert that to electricity, and what effect might that have on climate change, if any? Or is wind energy infinte?
If we take the energy out of the wind, does that have any negative effects on other things that a more energetic wind might do? It might be beneficial to reduce windspeeds and energy if that leads to less structural damage etc, but has anyone looked at this or modelled it thus far?
Given that winds tend to be directional and other countries close to our borders are also looking to use wind power in the future, are there any “shadow” effects such that the wind we were expecting to use has already had much its energy extracted before it reaches us? I know that on our side of the country many of the winds come across the Atalantic, which would be hard to block, but is this true on a more countrywide basis? I am sure the wind farm planners have taken account of this but I have never seen it talked about when RE is discussed.
I would welcome any comments which can enlighten me or put me right.
Is there room for UK optimism? In less than 10 years Wind and Solar Energy has gone from 1% of UK Energy to around 20% today. This is a massive Green Energy success. When there is excessive Wind or Solar availability in future (with extra installations) we must consider converting to Hydrogen storage. Hydrogen can power heavy Transport and can even be mixed with Natural Gas facilities for heating our homes.
With a World population approaching 8 Billion people we need Green Energy opportunities. The uk could be leading the way?
Around 30 years ago, we had a weird weather event that covered England for about two weeks just before Christmas. It was a dirty smog, that blocked the week Winter Sun, so no solar power & no wind to shift the smog or provide wind power. Back then, renewables were such a small part of power generation it did not matter, but in the future, we could be in trouble if a big part of our wind & solar shut down for a fortnight. I still think building the Severn & Wash barriers would be a better idea.