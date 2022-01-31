Ola Electric invests £100m into Coventry Futurefoundry

India’s leading EV manufacturer Ola Electric is investing £100m into establishing the Ola Futurefoundry, a global centre for advanced engineering and vehicle design based in Coventry.

Ola Futurefoundry will work in tandem with design and engineering teams based at Ola Campus in Bangalore, India. Futurefoundry will be developed over the next five years into an advanced centre staffed with over 200 designers and automotive engineers. The centre will also partner with education and research institutions in the UK to collaborate on technology research and development.

In a statement, Bhavish Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Ola said “At Ola we are building the future of mobility and continue to attract the best global talent across disciplines. Ola Futurefoundry will enable us to tap into the fantastic automotive design and engineering talent in the UK to create the next generation of electric vehicles. Futurefoundry will work in close collaboration with our headquarters in Bangalore, India to help us build the future of mobility as we make EVs affordable across the world.”

According to the company, the facility will be home to global talent across multiple disciplines of 2W and 4W vehicle design, advanced high-performance automotive engineering, plus digital and physical modelling. It will also house staff focussed on vehicle R&D around new energy systems.

“We want to create a world class design and R&D team with global sensibilities,” said Wayne Burgess, vice president of vehicle design, Ola Electric. “Ola Futurefoundry is an important step in building a multi-disciplinary team that is agile, flexible, and responsive to the various needs of our consumers around the world.”

He continued: “We are setting up in Coventry a global epicentre of automotive and technology talent. Futurefoundry will supplement and collaborate with our core team in Bangalore, India to deliver exciting new EVs across two-wheeler, four-wheeler and other form factors.”