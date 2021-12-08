Osprey opens Wolverhampton EV charging hub

Osprey Charging has opened an electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Wolverhampton, the first of over 150 being delivered across the UK in a £75m rollout.

A report from Midlands Connect projected the number of registered EVs in the Midlands — currently around 45,000 — to reach 1.7m by the time the petrol and diesel ban comes into effect in 2030.

The programme aims to respond to this demand, with other factors such as Birmingham’s Clean Air Zone introduced in June 2021 accelerating the EV adoption trend.

Osprey’s Wolverhampton hub is the first in the UK to deploy a new technology, Kempower. The Kempower chargers work together to optimise charging across multiple vehicles when more than one EV is plugged in. This allows power to be distributed by demand, which varies significantly between individual vehicles due to each model’s maximum charging rate and battery percentage at point of charge.

The technology can reduce waiting times by maximising the speed and availability of chargers for drivers. It also means grid connections can be optimised, allowing multiple high-power chargers to be installed per site and offering higher charging speeds without the need for more grid power.

Osprey said the physical footprint of each charger is also reduced by 74 per cent, allowing space for more chargers, improving accessibility and reducing visual impact to support planning permission.

“The opening of our high-powered charging hub in Wolverhampton — the first of ten in construction this year — once again puts the region at the leading edge of innovation, marking a step-change in the UK’s EV infrastructure as we accelerate towards mass adoption of EVs,” said Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging.

“The site, which deploys multiple high-powered chargers, will provide a blueprint for hundreds more right across the UK, meaning no waiting times for drivers and an overall outstanding customer experience.”

Described by the company as a ‘major boost’ to regional charging infrastructure, the site hosts four high power rapid chargers that can add up to 100 miles of charge in ten minutes. Located adjacent to the A463, the hub will serve major transport routes in the area that see more than 130,000 vehicles pass by daily.

A total of 1,500 150-175kW rapid chargers will be installed across 150 sites nationwide over the next four years, with each hub located on strategic A-roads and adjacent to motorways, hosting up to 12 high-powered chargers.

The chargers are compatible with all rapid charging EVs currently on the market and require a contactless payment, rather than a membership or subscription, to initiate charging.