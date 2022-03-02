Out now: The Engineer’s March 2022 issue

The March 2022 issue of The Engineer is now available to read and download online

In this special issue of The Engineer we publish the findings of our annual engineering salary survey.

This year’s survey paints a picture of an engineering workforce with a growing appetite for a new challenge.

Whilst average salaries have increased since last year’s survey, the increase has been one of the most modest in the survey’s history and a high percentage of respondents are actively looking for a new role.

Gratifyingly, most of these “movers” are planning on staying in industry but the message to employers – in the midst of the so-called “great resignation” – is clear: think carefully and creatively about what you’re doing to both retain and attract staff. Read on to find out more.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE