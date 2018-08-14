This week’s Poll: what price palm oil

Palm oil is used in numerous products but what price are we prepared to pay for its cultivation?

The ubiquity of palm oil cannot be understated, given its presence in numerous foodstuffs and products including soap, pharmaceuticals, fuels and cosmetics.

Its use can be put down to its all-round efficiency. According to CommodityBasis, the fruit of the oil palm has an oil content of about 50 per cent and the palm kernel has an oil content of around 45 per cent. This high oil yield makes palm oil ‘by far the most efficient vegetable oil crop in the world.’

Furthermore, the oil palm can be planted at any time of the year for a useful life of between 20 and 25 years. Its fruits can be harvested year-round too, producing 10 times as much oil per hectare as soybeans and five times as much oil as rapeseed.

Nearly all palm oil is produced in Malaysia and Indonesia but potential expansion in Africa – where the plant originates – has led a research team to warn against growing the plant at the expense of indigenous wildlife, specifically primates.

In a paper titled ‘Small room for compromise between oil palm cultivation and primate conservation in Africa’ a research team, including Simon Stringer from Liverpool John Moores University, acknowledge that palm oil production can be an important source of income, but to the detriment of primate habitats.

They’ve identified ‘a high overlap between areas of high oil palm suitability and areas of high conservation priority for primates’, adding that oil palms could only be cultivated in ‘a few small areas where oil palms could be cultivated in Africa with a low impact on primates’.

Back in South East Asia, researchers from EPFL and the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research warned in June 2018 that turning rainforests into oil palm plantations produces staggering levels of CO2 emissions.

Palm oil clearly has a role to play in our day-to-day lives, given its high yields, utility, and relatively easy husbandry. But where do we draw a line in relation to its environmental impact and a nation’s right to literally grow a new industrial sector? Should palm oil plantations be mandated to grow the crop sustainably? Should we ban palm oil in the UK and concentrate on alternative vegetable oils? Is it a matter of consumer choice, with individuals free to boycott products that contain palm oil? And can engineering play a role via precision agriculture or synthetic alternatives?

Your comments are welcome but are moderated. Click for our code of conduct.