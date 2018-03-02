PaR launches Europe Handling Solutions Centre of Excellence

PaR Systems is to open a new facility at Lillyhall, Workington as a part of a long-term investment plan by the Minnesota-based automated handling systems company.

PaR recently agreed to an extended framework agreement to support Sellafield Ltd, allowing the company to increase its commitment to work in the area. PaR is now supporting nuclear industry customers for projects that include cranes, manipulators, custom tooling, robotic handling systems and R&D for decommissioning.

“Opening our new facility in Lillyhall is a critical step in continuing our rapid growth in the UK and support to businesses in the area. We’ve outgrown our previous location, and our new location will give us the space to expand our operations in the UK,” said Jon Sakry, president of PaR Systems Handling Solutions.

PaR’s new Remote Handling Centre of Excellence for Europe will give the company space to expand within its traditional marketplace of nuclear remote handling, while simultaneously developing core technology solutions for markets including aerospace, automotive and commercial material handling.

The new facility will include workshops for assembly of mechanical and electrical equipment and for the building, testing and refurbishment of manipulator systems.

PaR’s plans include the building of an Inactive Demonstration Facility to support remote operations in nuclear processing facilities and for decommissioning applications. This facility will mock–up a full ‘hot cell’, equipped with Master-Slave Manipulators, a nuclear crane and a PaR robotic manipulator system, all viewed through cell windows to simulate real ‘hot cell’ environments.

John McGibbon, PaR Systems UK managing director said: “I am excited for the opening of our new facility at Lillyhall, as it will allow us greater space to support our nuclear remote handling work for Sellafield and our other nuclear customers, as well as space for additional automation and handling equipment for testing, research and development.”

