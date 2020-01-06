Parliament ‘misled’ over cost of HS2

Download document:
Parliament has been ‘misled’ over the cost of HS2 and rail improvements can be delivered without building it, claims a new report that puts the cost of the project at £107bn.
In his report, Lord Berkeley, formerly deputy chair of the Oakervee Review commissioned by the government to evaluate the future of HS2, states that rail services in the Midlands and North can be improved with alternative solutions that are quicker, more economical and would provide commuters in these areas with better daily services. Improvements to the lines to and from London can be delivered without building HS2, which Lord Berkeley said would disrupt and damage businesses, residents and the environment.
First proposed by Lord Adonis during the last Labour administration and brought into being by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government in 2010, HS2 had an initial price tag of £56bn.
According to Lord Berkeley, HS2’s Benefit Cost Ratio (BCR) has fallen below the break-even point of 1:1 and could fall to less than 0.6:1, returning 60p to taxpayers for every £1 spent on the project and falling short of the 2.3:1 BCR used by HS2 Ltd to get the project through various parliamentary stages (Phase One and 2a).
In a statement, Lord Berkeley said: “It is my belief that there is overwhelming evidence that the costs of the HS2 project are out of control, the benefits are overstated and that it potentially will not be delivered to Leeds and Manchester for another 20 years.
“There is also substantial evidence of poor project management and governance, and no sign that this problem will be resolved by the public bodies responsible for its delivery to give stakeholders and government comfort that it is wise to spend over £100bn on one railway project.”
Consequently, Lord Berkeley believes government ministers should acknowledge that the project is over three times over budget and look to approve a new budget estimated at £107bn, with or without a reduced specification and accept that the benefit cost ratio will be substantially decreased.
Ministers should consider also building small parts of HS2 within the Northern Powerhouse and cancel the other parts of it; commit to upgrading existing Network Rail lines in the NPH and Midlands Connect areas. This would deliver earlier benefits to local and regional services and save around £50bn.
“From the evidence I have seen, I believe that Parliament was misled on the question of HS2 costs and that it is highly unlikely that, if it had been given the real cost figures by the Department for Transport, it would have passed the legislation to allow this project to proceed,” Lord Berkeley said. “The inaccuracy of the figures given to Parliament are such that the project HS2 Ltd. is currently pursuing does not reflect the endeavour approved by Parliament.”
Commenting on Lord Berkeley’s report, Darren Caplan, chief executive of the Railway Industry Association, said: “Let us be clear: HS2 is vital for the UK as it seeks to boost its transport infrastructure for the whole country in the coming decades. It will provide much greater capacity by taking traffic off the current rail network, and transform connectivity between economic centres, cities, towns and communities.
“It is already generating thousands of jobs, and billions of pounds and GVA in investment and economic growth across the country and will do even more in the coming months and years as the project gets delivered. What’s more, as studies into HS2 have found, its benefits have been significantly undervalued, with forecasts of 500,000 extra jobs and 90,000 homes created around HS2 stations in the years ahead.
“We urge the Oakervee Review to publish swiftly and the government to proceed with the project as soon as possible.”
The HS2 project is a waste of money that money would be better spent improving the rail systems in the North and delivering far better rail connections North to South the ‘fast’ train only calling into
a station at the end of a line to save 20 minutes not to mention the disruption caused, is ridiculous.
Lord Berkeley is absolutely right. This is a vanity/must have project that was conceived well over a decade ago with spurious assumptions about capacity, connectivity and potential economic benefits. It is another failing mega project that brings into serious question the ability of government ministries, departments and agencies to manage complex infrastructure and operational projects. The National Audit Office should be all over this like a rash with some independent, objective and impartial analysis. If bowdlerized figures were passed to parliament then that raises all sorts of issues about the integrity of the case presented, back ground assumptions, modelling and the agendas of those proposing the project.
For an equivalent or lesser sum a large part of the rail network could be electrified giving wider national benefits to more reliable, cleaner, faster train services. Keeping Network Rail out of this based on their involvement on the GWR fiasco might be a useful option to consider
HS2 does nothing for huge swathes of the country. it is a poor project that needs to be put down.
It is nothing more than a vanity project to increase the capacity for commuters to and from London. In today’s home-working enablerd world why do we still need to shift people around to sit at a desk? There are much more important things to spend money, like enhancing the Grid and generation infrastructure to facilitate fewer fossil fuelled vehicles, investment in hydrogen-ising transport. HS2 does nothing other than allow a handful of fatcats to say ‘look at me I can make even more people come to my premises’. Expanding the rail network to non conurbation locations would be a good start, oh I forgot – Beeching scrapped it all before.
I’m not a communist but….. it would be used mostly by people who do not pay their fare out of their own pocket, or the well off. Ordinary taxpayers will use the cheaper old fashioned railway, after they have financed the hyper sonic futuristic dream railway.
Japan was running bullet trains fifty years ago so by the time HS2 would be running we would be seventy years behind Japan, China is running a new maglev train (British invention) so we would be travelling in reverse instead of keeping up with them.
Sounds to me they could build a tunnel from London to Birmingham for less than the 100+£s and not have to wreck the countryside doing it, think of the savings buying up all the properties along the route, just go under.
Would any money be saved by cutting the speed from 250 mph to 200 mph? I ask that as the latest Eurostar trains do 200 mph, so for wider services, it seems pointless to go faster than that.
I suspect the savings would be modest, so it may come down to a stark choice, build HS2 or other needed transport projects, but not both. I fear HS2 will swallow all the transport budget, leaving no money for anything else. I would like to see double decker trains on overcrowded commuter lines. I would like to see the latest 155 mph Pendolino trains on upgraded East & West Coast mainlines. I would like to see single carriageway A roads dualled for those left behind communities. I fear none of those projects will happen if HS2 runs off with all the transport cash.
The vanity project is still being reported as a 250 mph train system when HS2 themselves deny ever promising 250 mph and categorically state that it will not now go at 250 mph. (Aggregate track bed as costed!). This is despite the initial time savings and cost benefits all being calculated on 250 mph. This is where telling lies gets you into trouble in the long term. It is indicative of the whole project.
How about using this large wedge of cash to re-instate some of the Beeching lost lines.
For example, some of the growing towns are still without railways.
Dunstable
Haverhill
Brackley
Etc. Etc.
Or how about finally finishing the Oxford-Cambridge link.
Less dither – more do!
Let’s face it, we all know £107bn is still a guess and it’ll cost well over that in the long run. There’s a lot better things that can be done for transport infrastructure with that sum and a significant injection into the NHS too. We don’t need a vanity project like this; we just need what we have being brought up to date and make rail transport a viable and cheap alternative for journeys by private car.
Surprise surprise a Govt contract running over budget with zero accountability.
Scrap it now.
The German, French, Swiss, Austrian, Italian and Spanish rail networks operate correctly. Although railways originated in the UK we have never appreciated the advantages of them. When a passenger pays the ticket price in the UK they are not always guaranteed a seat, this is true of most of our public transport network, possibly get away with it in victorian times but if you are travelling a greater distance than 20 miles a necessity to sit down should be considered to be important
The “it’s not my money” model used for this project beggars belief. As has been said,scrap HS2 as it benefits nobody. It has created thousands of jobs? For who? (no doubt in bureaucracy rather than frontline staff,just like the NHS) Use the money to build power stations(rather than rely on cash from outside,as was the case for new nuclear here in Cumbria which has now failed)
Can the myopic southerners take their heads out of their fundaments and realise that the biggest mistake with HS2 is calling and selling it on the HS bit. What we need is increased national rail capacity so we can transfer freight off the roads. Reviving lines Beeching closed in the south may help the overpriveleged looking to commute more easily, but will have no impact on the dire need to vastly improve the efficiency of our transport infrastructure and reduce the massive carbon and pollution burden it is placing on us.